Philadelphia initiative explores cooperative economics, youth opportunity, and reintegration by community ownership

Could a $1-a-Day Strategy Create a Million Community Owners? The West Philadelphia Billionaire Society Proposes a New Model for Collective Wealth!

For generations many communities have been trained to think… employment, WPBS invites people to think differently—to see themselves as owners, builders, and stewards of economic opportunity.” — Aaron M Montague

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new economic initiative known as the West Philadelphia Billionaire Society (WPBS) is introducing a community-driven approach to community wealth building, collective ownership, and long-term economic empowerment.Founded by author, minister, and community strategist Aaron M. Montague, the initiative proposes a simple but ambitious idea: what might happen if large numbers of individuals participated in a cooperative economic model built on small, consistent daily contributions and shared investment strategy?Montague describes the concept as a framework for helping communities think differently about economic participation.“For generations many communities have been trained to think primarily in terms of employment,” Montague said. “WPBS invites people to think differently—to see themselves as owners, builders, and stewards of economic opportunity.”The initiative is rooted in the idea of community wealth building, an economic development approach that encourages cooperative investment, collective ownership structures, and locally directed economic growth. Advocates say these models can help communities retain wealth, strengthen local entrepreneurship, and create long-term economic resilience.According to Montague, the West Philadelphia Billionaire Society model explores how modest, consistent contributions from a large number of participants could be directed toward business development, property ownership, education initiatives, and community enterprises designed to strengthen local economic ecosystems.The concept emerged from conversations about economic opportunity and ownership in West Philadelphia, where community leaders and residents have increasingly discussed new approaches to urban economic development and cooperative economics.Montague says the model also has potential implications for two groups often overlooked in traditional economic systems: young people transitioning into adulthood and individuals returning to society after incarceration.“Young people need more than inspiration—they need pathways to ownership,” Montague said. “And returning citizens need more than a second chance—they need economic opportunity and dignity. When communities build ownership systems together, both become possible.”Supporters of cooperative economics note that many historic community wealth movements have been built around shared ownership principles that allow individuals to pool resources and participate collectively in economic growth.Montague believes the same principle can be applied in modern communities seeking new strategies for economic empowerment.“Every community has talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial potential,” he said. “Sometimes the challenge is simply recognizing the opportunity that already exists within the people and resources around us.”The idea draws inspiration from the well-known concept of “acres of diamonds,” popularized by educator Russell H. Conwell, which suggests that opportunity often exists closer than people realize.Montague believes that principle may apply to modern economic development as well.“When people begin to recognize their own economic potential, the possibilities expand dramatically,” he said. “Communities begin to see opportunity where they once saw limitation.”Additional information about the initiative and educational resources explaining the WPBS economic model can be found at:Montague believes the concept could eventually expand beyond Philadelphia as communities across the country explore new strategies for community wealth building, cooperative economics, and collective ownership models.About Aaron M. MontagueAaron M. Montague, MBA, MDiv, MNLP, MTT, MCHt, MSC, is an author, minister, economic empowerment advocate and host of The Daily Wisdom Podcast whose work focuses on mindset transformation, faith-driven leadership, and community wealth development. Through his writing, speaking engagements, and educational initiatives, Montague encourages individuals and communities to recognize and cultivate the economic potential already within their reach.For additional information, visit:

