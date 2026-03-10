Tranquil Tails Marks Anniversary During Pet Anxiety Awareness Month, Showcases Calming Solutions at Global Pet Expo

Tranquil Tails Calming Systems John and Lisa Bryson - Cofounders Tranquil Tails John Bryson, Founder Tranquil Tails

Wisconsin-based pet wellness brand introduces its multi-product pheromone calming system for dogs and cats as demand for pet wellness support continues to grow

Tranquil Tails is excited to be part of the pet wellness industry, emphasizing the overall wellbeing of cats and dogs” — John Bryson, Founder, Tranquil Tails

SUSSEX, WI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wisconsin-based pet wellness company Tranquil Tails is celebrating its first anniversary while preparing to showcase its growing line of nature-inspired calming solutions for dogs and cats at Global Pet Expo, taking place March 25–27, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.The milestone arrives at a time when awareness of pet emotional wellbeing is rising rapidly. According to research highlighted by Smithsonian Magazine, a survey of dog owners found that more than 72 percent of dogs exhibit at least one anxiety-related behavior, ranging from noise sensitivity to separation distress. Separation anxiety alone has become one of the most widely recognized behavioral challenges facing companion animals. According to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, researchers estimate that between 20 and 40 percent of dogs experience separation anxiety at some point in their lives.Veterinary researchers say changes in household routines in recent years have further amplified the issue. A study published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science reported that many dogs began displaying new separation-related behaviors as pets adjusted to spending more time alone after extended periods of close companionship with their owners. Surveys reported by the veterinary news platform dvm360 have also highlighted growing concern among pet owners about separation-related behaviors, reflecting the challenges many families face as work schedules, travel patterns, and daily routines continue to evolve.For Tranquil Tails, those trends highlighted a growing need for calming solutions that support pets’ emotional wellbeing in a gentle and practical way.As a passionate pet owner and trained neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) nurse with a psychology degree, Lisa Bryson saw the need for pet calming solutions firsthand. “Nothing tugs at the heartstrings quite like a nervous pup or a wide-eyed cat curled in fear,” said Lisa Bryson, Co-Founder of Tranquil Tails. “As a nurse, I spent much of my career helping families navigate moments of stress and vulnerability,” Bryson said. “Those experiences taught me how important calm environments can be for wellbeing and recovery. When we began hearing from pet families struggling with anxious pets, it felt natural to ask how those same principles of care could be applied to the animals who depend on us.”Tranquil Tails has evolved into a three-product calming system designed for both dogs and cats, built around the use of nature-identical pheromones that help pets interpret their environment more calmly. As seen in independent reviews published by Petful.com and Vetstreet.com, Tranquil Tails continues to develop solutions that support the well-being of pets.The system began with the Tranquil Tails Calming Diffuser™, a patented plug-in device that uses replaceable pads to disperse pheromones designed to support calm behavior in the home environment. Unlike many calming solutions that rely on ingestible ingredients, the diffuser works through environmental signaling that pets instinctively recognize.Building on that foundation, the company introduced PET ZEN™ Calming Spray, a convenient pheromone spray designed for use both at home and during travel. The spray can be applied to bedding, carriers, crates, or other environments where pets may experience stress, including car rides, vet visits, hotel stays, and other unfamiliar situations.The company’s newest innovation, Silver Tails™ Calming Spray, was developed specifically for aging pets. The formula features a 40 percent higher pheromone concentration designed to support senior dogs and cats that may experience increased stress and anxiety due to health-related issues, changes in routine, mobility, or unfamiliar surroundings.All Tranquil Tails products utilize nature-identical pheromones formulated without petroleum-based carriers, reflecting the company’s focus on gentle environmental calming solutions rather than sedative approaches or ingestible alternatives.Tranquil Tails products are available nationwide through Amazon Chewy , and the company’s website at TranquilTails.us “We believe many pet families are looking for ways to meet these challenges in a more economical and controlled manner than ingestible solutions, CBD products, or prescription drugs,” said John Bryson, founder of Tranquil Tails. “Tranquil Tails is excited to be part of the pet community, emphasizing the overall physical and emotional wellbeing of cats and dogs.”Industry analysts say demand for such solutions continues to grow. According to market research firm Grand View Research, the global market for pet calming products was valued at more than $17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately $24 billion by 2030.Attendees of Global Pet Expo will have an opportunity to learn more about the Tranquil Tails calming system at Booth #2676 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, where the company will showcase its full product lineup.The booth will also host a special appearance on Thursday, March 26 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM featuring @ByGollyMisterOllie, the popular dog lifestyle personality whose owner, Cassandra Wildberger, will share how the Tranquil Tails products help support Ollie.Looking ahead, Tranquil Tails continues to invest in research and development as part of its mission to provide solutions for pet families. The company notes that new concepts are currently in development including innovations designed to support pets during travel and additional home-environment solutions that help pet owners manage everyday challenges.“As more pet families recognize the importance of behavioral health for their pets, we see tremendous opportunity to continue innovating in this space,” John Bryson added.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:Rene MandevilleiVoice Communicationsrene@ivoice.agency(917) 833-4735About Tranquil Tails: Tranquil Tails is a pet wellness brand dedicated to easing anxiety and promoting calm in the lives of cats and dogs. Our mission is to deliver safe, effective, and nature-identical solutions that support the emotional well-being of pets at every age. Rooted in pheromone research, our products are thoughtfully formulated with high-quality ingredients—free from petroleum-based carriers —giving pet parents peace of mind. Every Tranquil Tails product is developed with compassion, transparency, and a deep respect for the bond between pets and their families. Proudly based in the U.S., we are committed to supporting pet households and giving back to the broader animal-loving community. Learn more at www.tranquiltails.us

