West Coast Stock Transfer Adopts Alphaledger Technology to Tokenize Securities and Deliver Direct Ownership to Investors

Partnership Enables Seamless Internet Capital Market Connectivity Between Broker-Dealers and Transfer Agents in Compliance with Latest SEC Guidance

Alphaledger is highly regulated and their technology allows for a seamless internet capital market connectivity between broker-dealers, transfer agents and their onchain counterparts.” — Eddie Tobler

ENCINITAS & LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Coast Stock Transfer, Inc. , a full-service SEC-registered transfer agent, today announced its adoption of Alphaledger 's advanced blockchain technology platform to enable the tokenization of regulated securities The first issuer to utilize the platform will be Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company. This strategic move positions West Coast Stock Transfer at the forefront of regulated capital markets innovation.The partnership leverages Alphaledger's highly regulated infrastructure to create seamless connectivity between broker-dealers and transfer agents, modernizing the securities transfer process through blockchain while maintaining full regulatory compliance. The technology allows issuers to tokenize stocks, giving investors direct digital ownership of their securities with the security and transparency of distributed ledger technology.Alignment with SEC Guidance on Tokenized SecuritiesThe announcement follows the January 28, 2026 statement from the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, Division of Investment Management, and Division of Trading and Markets, which clarified that tokenized securities remain subject to existing federal securities laws regardless of format."A tokenized security is a financial instrument enumerated in the definition of 'security' under the federal securities laws that is formatted as or represented by a crypto asset, where the record of ownership is maintained in whole or in part on or through one or more crypto networks," according to the SEC guidance. The statement emphasizes that "the format in which a security is issued or the methods by which holders are recorded (e.g., onchain vs. offchain) does not affect application of the federal securities laws."Technology That Meets Regulatory StandardsAlphaledger's technology infrastructure includes multiple SEC-registered entities, ensuring comprehensive regulatory compliance:• Alpha Ledger TA, LLC (ALTA), an SEC-registered transfer agent• Alphaledger Markets, Inc. (ALM), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, FINRA, MSRB, and SIPC• Alphaledger Investment Management, LLC (ALIM), an exempt investment managerThe company's proprietary "Vulcan Forge" platform streamlines the entire lifecycle of financial assets by utilizing Solana blockchain technology to deliver efficiency and real-time synchronization across market participants. The platform enables regulated issuers, fund managers, and underwriters to mint compliant, onchain securities complete with transfer restrictions, wallet whitelisting, and offchain metadata linking to offering documentation.Industry Leadership and Innovation"Alphaledger is highly regulated and their technology allows for a seamless internet capital market connectivity between broker-dealers, transfer agents, and their onchain counterparts." said Eddie Tobler, Managing General Partner at West Coast Stock Transfer. “Throughout my career this is one of the most exciting innovations for the transfer agent industry and for the shareholders of our client companies.”Tobler's leadership in developing creative solutions for his clients goes hand in hand with the Alphaledger platform that establishes foundational infrastructure for blockchain-based securities recordkeeping that is now being adopted by multiple SEC-registered transfer agents."This partnership with West Coast Stock Transfer represents a critical step towards building a regulated RWA hub that powers the internet capital markets," said Manish Dutta, CEO of Alphaledger. "It's about building a market structure that institutions can use and DeFi can integrate with. If the next phase of capital markets is going to live on public chains, it will favor platforms that are regulated and provide investor safety and secure ownership. We're not just tokenizing assets - we're building the regulated infrastructure that will bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance in a compliant, secure manner."The Transfer Agent Protocol represents a significant advancement in securities infrastructure, enabling transfer agents to maintain regulatory-compliant cap tables onchain while preserving the legal frameworks and investor protections established under traditional securities law.Benefits for Issuers and InvestorsThe adoption of Alphaledger's technology by West Coast Stock Transfer provides multiple advantages:For Issuers:• Streamlined securities issuance and management• Real-time cap table visibility and synchronization• Reduced administrative overhead• Access to 24/7 global capital markets infrastructure• Programmable compliance controls and transfer restrictionsFor Investors:• Direct ownership of tokenized securities• Enhanced transparency and auditability• Faster settlement times• Fractional ownership capabilities• Integration with modern digital wallet infrastructure• Continuous market accessMarket Momentum for TokenizationThe tokenized securities market continues to grow with institutional adoption across multiple asset classes. The SEC's recent guidance provides the regulatory clarity that market participants have been seeking, establishing clear frameworks for both issuer-sponsored and third-party tokenized securities models. This clarity is expected to accelerate adoption across public and private markets.About West Coast Stock TransferWest Coast Stock Transfer, Inc. is a full-service stock transfer agent based in Encinitas, California, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and authorized to conduct stock transfer transactions with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTC). The firm is approved for DTC's Fast Automated Securities Transfer Program (FAST) and their Direct Registration System (DRS). West Coast Stock Transfer serves publicly exchange-listed companies, over-the-counter securities, private companies, and their shareholders, specializing in micro, small, and mid-cap issuers with a focus on unparalleled customer service and a simple, low-cost approach.About AlphaledgerAlphaledger is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure for regulated assets. Recent milestones include Alphaledger's partnerships with Simplify Asset Management Inc., Moody's Ratings pilot program to embed credit ratings into Solana-based tokenized municipal bonds, Tradeweb BCD, Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR)/SurancePlus, CFi Farm Lending, and Kitsap Credit Union. For more information, please go to www.alphaledger.com Media Contact:West Coast Stock Transfer, Inc.721 N. Vulcan Ave., Suite 205Encinitas, CA 92024Phone: (619) 664-4780Website: www.westcoaststocktransfer.com AlphaledgerWebsite: www.alphaledger.com ________________________________________Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding technology implementation, market adoption, and regulatory frameworks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The adoption of blockchain technology for securities transfer is subject to regulatory requirements, market acceptance, and technological developments.SEC Reference:Division of Corporation Finance, Division of Investment Management, and Division of Trading and Markets, "Statement on Tokenized Securities," January 28, 2026. Available at: https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/corp-fin-statement-tokenized-securities-012826

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