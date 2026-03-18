De La Rosa 613 Taryag Grüner Veltliner Wins Top Honors in The Jewish Link’s Annual Kosher Wine Guide

De La Rosa 613 Wines Are All Delicious Kosher & Made With Organic Grapes !! Reds, Whites, Sweet Dry, Sparkling & Dessert Wines ! Awarded First Place for Top Mevushal White Wine ($17–$25) and Named Top White Wine Under $25

De La Rosa 613's Award-winning Austrian Grüner Veltliner named Top Mevushal White Wine and Top White Wine Under $25.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awarded First Place for Top Mevushal White Wine ($17–$25) and Named Top White Wine Under $25 De La Rosa 613 proudly announces that its De La Rosa Taryag Grüner Veltliner has received top recognition in The Jewish Link’s Annual Kosher Wine Guide, earning First Place in the “Top Mevushal White Wine ($17–$25)” category and also being named Top White Wine Under $25.These dual distinctions highlight the wine’s exceptional balance of quality, craftsmanship, and value within the growing world of premium kosher wines.Crafted in Austria and made with organically grown white grapes, the De La Rosa Taryag Grüner Veltliner reflects the winery’s commitment to producing expressive wines while maintaining strict kosher standards. Grüner Veltliner, Austria’s signature grape variety, is celebrated for its lively acidity, elegant structure, and exceptional versatility at the table.Judges praised the wine for its fresh citrus character, along with subtle white pepper and green notes and the classic hint of white pepper that defines high-quality Grüner Veltliner. The result is a wine that is both refreshing and complex, delivering a sophisticated drinking experience at an accessible price.Receiving recognition in both the Top Mevushal White Wine ($17–$25) category and the Top White Wine Under $25 category in the Jewish Link Kosher Wine Guide places the De La Rosa Taryag Grüner Veltliner among the standout kosher wines currently available.Crafted with Organically Grown GrapesA defining feature of the De La Rosa Taryag Grüner Veltliner is that it is made with organically grown white grapes, cultivated using responsible vineyard practices that allow the grapes to develop naturally and express their full varietal character.Organic viticulture focuses on maintaining vineyard health and allowing the grapes to reflect the unique qualities of their environment. This commitment to quality ingredients aligns with De La Rosa 613’s broader philosophy of producing wines and specialty foods rooted in authenticity, integrity, and craftsmanship.Mevushal and Ideal for GatheringsThe wine is also mevushal, meaning it has undergone a specific process that allows it to maintain its kosher status even when served by individuals who are not Sabbath observant. This makes it especially well suited for restaurants, catered events, celebrations, and communal gatherings, where maintaining kosher standards while serving wine is essential.Modern winemaking techniques ensure that the mevushal process preserves the wine’s vibrant flavor and aromatic character.A Food-Friendly White WineGrüner Veltliner is widely considered one of the most food-friendly white wines, and the De La Rosa Taryag expression showcases this versatility beautifully.Its bright acidity and clean finish pair well with a wide variety of dishes, including:Fresh fish and seafoodRoasted or grilled chickenVegetable-forward dishesSalads and herb-based recipesTraditional Jewish cuisine served at Shabbat or holiday mealsWhether served at festive gatherings or everyday dinners, the wine offers a refreshing and balanced companion to many styles of cooking.Where to PurchaseThe award-winning De La Rosa Taryag Grüner Veltliner is available online and through select retailers.Consumers can purchase the wine online at KosherWine.com:The wine is also available through Total Wine & More in Florida, both online and in select Florida store locations:Wine enthusiasts and kosher consumers alike are encouraged to explore this award-winning Grüner Veltliner while it remains available.About De La Rosa 613De La Rosa 613 produces a growing range of kosher wines and specialty foods rooted in quality ingredients and thoughtful craftsmanship. The company’s portfolio includes wines made with organic grapes, organic grape juices, vinegars, culinary oils, and specialty foods designed to elevate everyday cooking and celebration.Guided by the philosophy of “Putting Heavenly Sparks Back into Foods & Wines,” De La Rosa 613 continues to offer products that combine tradition, integrity, and exceptional flavor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.