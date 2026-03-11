Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Showcases Its Expanding Connected Fitness Ecosystem at HFA 2026

Life Fitness connected cardio technology, software capabilities, and partner integrations are coming together at HFA 2026 to support more personalized training experiences and data-ready club environments.

Booth 2917 | March 17–18 | San Diego Convention Center

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At HFA 2026, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength will bring its digital solutions to life on the show floor, highlighting how connected cardio technology, software capabilities, and partner integrations are coming together to support more personalized training experiences and data ready club environments.Built on an industry first open software platform, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength digital solutions connect with leading third party providers to add value for both operators and members. These partnerships help clubs bring together the technologies they already use while staying open to what comes next.At the booth, attendees can see how equipment, consoles, software, and partner integrations work together across the workout experience. The result is more personalized training for members and greater consistency across the gym floor for operators.MEMBER GUIDANCE THROUGH WORKOUT INTELLIGENCE POWERED BY AUGIEAILife Fitness / Hammer Strength will feature Workout Intelligence powered by AugieAI™ within the Life Fitness Connect app. The solution delivers tailored workout guidance that adapts to each user’s goals and fitness level, with ongoing recommendations that evolve throughout the fitness journey.• Science-backed programming with ACE: Workout Intelligence is co-developed with the American Council on Exercise (ACE), which helped create the workout recommendation and programming logic using the ACE Integrated Training Model (IFT) to support safe, effective and evidence-based exercise guidance.• More personalization with Evolt Health: Life Fitness / Hammer Strength will also highlight an integration with the Evolt Health, which brings advanced body composition data and supplement recommendations into Workout Intelligence to further personalize workout recommendations and help members track progress toward individual goals.AugieAI is named in honor of Augie Nieto, a fitness pioneer and founder who helped to build the modern Life Fitness business. In addition to his impact on the fitness industry, Augie co-founded Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS, a nonprofit dedicated to funding research. Life Fitness remains a proud supporter of Augie’s Quest and its mission. This app carries forward Augie’s legacy, extending his belief in fitness and the spirit of innovation and inspiration that has long defined Augie’s influence in the field.MEMBER ENGAGEMENT TO SUPPORT OPERATORSLife Fitness / Hammer Strength will also highlight new console enhancements designed to help clubs streamline the member experience and increase engagement on the cardio floor.• Casting Made Easier: A native integration of Google Castis now available for SE4 and Symbio consoles, providing a secure, wire-free experience through retrofit kits for existing consoles or with the purchase of new consoles.• Tap and Go Console Sign In: A native NFC digital wallet solution for the SE4 and Symbio consoles enables fast, secure, contactless sign-in and personalization. Members can use their mobile wallets to instantly load their profile, preferences, and connectivity settings— without on-screen passwords, QR codes, or shared logins. The result is a streamlined start to every workout, stronger data integrity, and a safer, more consistent member experience.• Clean, Premium, Press-Ready Console Experience: A redesigned UX and UI that engages users instantly. Members may start workouts faster with a layout that displays all options without scrolling, quicker access to Bluetooth connection for seamless wearable pairing, and an upgraded interactive course package with 140+ immersive terrains and customizable attract screens.Together, these digital solutions reflect a focus by Life Fitness / Hammer Strength and its partners on helping health clubs create more connected, engaging training environments. Members benefit from more personalized experiences, while operators gain practical tools to deliver more consistency across the gym floor and adapt as their businesses evolve. Visit the Digital Solutions page for more information.ABOUT USLife Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com *Google Cast is a registered trademark of Google LLC.

