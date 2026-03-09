DLNR News Release – STATE PARK CLOSURES DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER: KAUAʻI AND OʻAHU

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

STATE PARK CLOSURES DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER:

KAUAʻI AND OʻAHU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 9, 2026

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has announced closures of the following state parks and trails due to the forecast of severe weather conditions:

Kauaʻi

Polihale State Park: Closed to both day and overnight use, as of Monday, March 9, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Kalalau Trail: Closed until further notice, as of Monday, March 9, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Kōkeʻe State Park: People who are camping overnight at Kōkeʻe State Park on Monday, March 9, 2026, may stay until Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. Thereafter, camping will be suspended until further notice.

Oʻahu

Kāʻena Point, Mokulēʻia Section: Permitted vehicle access will be closed as of Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 1 a.m.

Officers with DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and Division of State Parks staff are working to notify and evacuate campers and hikers in these areas.

Those in remote locations who may face dangerous surf, flooding or road conditions are advised to shelter in place.

DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with this announcement of area closures. People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge, or high surf.

Residents and visitors are advised to follow instructions of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and county emergency management agencies regarding preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge.

Issuance of all state park camping permits has been suspended until further notice.

