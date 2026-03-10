Lisa Marie Presley’s Former Hawaii Estate Hits the Market for $17.5 Million

Lisa Marie Presley’s Former Hawaii Estate

A private Mauna Lani resort estate once owned by Lisa Marie Presley is now offered for $17.5M, blending Hawaiian craftsmanship with resort luxury.

This estate is truly one of the most special homes I’ve experienced on the Big Island. Every detail reflects a deep respect for Hawai‘i’s culture and traditional architectural design.” — Paul Stukin, CEO and Founder of Deep Blue HI

KAMUELA, HI, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A remarkable estate on Hawai‘i’s Kohala Coast once owned by Lisa Marie Presley has been listed for $17.5 million, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own a property connected to one of America’s most iconic musical families.Located within the prestigious Mauna Lani Resort, the residence at 68-1028 Honokaope Place spans approximately 8,178 square feet with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. Set along the 12th fairway of the Mauna Lani South Golf Course, the property blends traditional Hawaiian craftsmanship with resort-style luxury in one of the Big Island’s most sought-after communities.“This estate is truly one of the most special homes I’ve experienced on the Big Island,” said listing agent Paul Stukin, CEO and Founder of Deep Blue HI . “An extraordinary level of thought and intention went into its design and construction, with a clear vision to capture the true essence of Hawai‘i. The home beautifully reflects island culture through its expansive gathering spaces while honoring the authenticity of traditional Hawaiian architectural design.”Originally constructed in 2002, the residence features more than 250 native ‘ōhi‘a logs integrated throughout the structure, a remarkable architectural element that grounds the home in the natural materials and traditions of Hawai‘i. Lauhala ceilings, handcrafted woodwork, and expansive indoor-outdoor living areas further highlight the home’s thoughtful design and connection to the surrounding landscape.The estate was owned by Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, through the Promenade Trust from 2010 to 2015. During that time, the home served as a private retreat where Presley could spend time with friends and family while enjoying the tranquility of Hawai‘i’s Kohala Coast.The home’s open layout is designed for both relaxation and entertaining. A chef’s kitchen, game lounge, and curved bamboo bar open seamlessly to expansive lanais that overlook the golf course and distant ocean horizon. Outside, resort-style amenities include a pool and spa, waterfalls, koi ponds, and lush tropical landscaping that create a serene and private setting.The upper-level primary suite offers panoramic views toward Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, along with private lanais and generous living space. Additional accommodations include private guest suites, as well as separate guest quarters that provide flexibility for visitors and extended stays.Set within the Mauna Lani resort community, the property offers access to world-class amenities including championship golf, pristine beaches, fine dining, and the private Mauna Lani Beach Club.With its distinctive architecture, cultural authenticity, and connection to one of America’s most recognizable musical families, the estate represents a rare offering in Hawai‘i’s luxury real estate market.

