Food Waste Action Week Calls on Canadians to Become Leftover Legends

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadians are being encouraged to rethink leftovers and take simple steps to reduce food waste during Food Waste Action Week , taking place March 9–13, 2026.Led by Love Food Hate Waste Canada, the annual campaign focuses national attention on the environmental, social, and economic impacts of wasted food, and empowers households with practical solutions to make the most of the food they buy.This year’s campaign theme, “Be a Leftover Legend ,” aims to shift how Canadians think about leftovers, highlighting how they can be transformed into quick, delicious meals rather than forgotten items in the fridge. Leftovers are currently the third most wasted food category in Canadian households, often saved with good intentions but ultimately discarded when they’re forgotten or unused.Food waste is a significant issue across the country. Millions of tonnes of edible food are thrown away in Canadian homes each year, costing households billions of dollars and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions when food ends up in landfills.“Food waste is one of the most solvable climate challenges we face,” said Megan Czerpak, Head of Communications for Love Food Hate Waste Canada at FoodMesh. “Food Waste Action Week is about showing Canadians that small everyday actions, like planning meals, storing food properly, and getting creative with leftovers, can make a meaningful difference. When we make the most of the food we already have, we save money, reduce waste, and help protect the planet.”Throughout the week, Love Food Hate Waste Canada will share practical tips, recipes, and resources to help households waste less food and stretch their grocery budgets further.Canadians are encouraged to join the movement by sharing their own leftover tips and recipes, downloading the campaign toolkit, and following along on social media.Love Food Hate Waste Canada is the country’s leading behaviour-change campaign dedicated to reducing household food waste. By providing simple, practical strategies the campaign empowers Canadians to waste less and save more every day.Canadians can learn more about Food Waste Action Week, access helpful tools, and share their own food-saving tips at: https://lovefoodhatewaste.ca/fwaw/ Love Food Hate Waste Canada works with a growing network of government agencies, businesses, and organizations across the country to amplify food waste prevention messaging and inspire behaviour change at scale. Campaign partners play a critical role in helping deliver resources, share educational tools, and bring food-saving solutions to communities nationwide.Organizations interested in joining the movement and supporting Canada’s leading food waste prevention campaign are encouraged to connect with the Love Food Hate Waste Canada team at lovefoodhatewaste@foodmesh.ca to learn more about partnership opportunities and how to get involved.About Love Food Hate Waste CanadaLove Food Hate Waste (LFHW) Canada is a national campaign dedicated to helping Canadians reduce food waste in their homes through simple, practical everyday actions. LFHW Canada is delivered by FoodMesh, a Vancouver-based social enterprise that helps organizations across the food industry reduce waste, cut costs, and feed more people by redistributing surplus food.

