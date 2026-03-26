ResNav Added to Paycor Marketplace to Deliver Secure Historical Payroll & HR Data, and Document Archiving

ResNav Added to Paycor Marketplace

ResNav Solutions today announced the launch of its new marketplace partnership with Paycor, a Paychex company and a leading provider of HCM software.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResNav Solutions today announced the launch of its new marketplace partnership with Paycor , a Paychex company and a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software to expand access to secure historical payroll and HR data archiving for organizations transitioning to Paycor services.Through this partnership, Paycor clients can leverage History Link, ResNav’s secure Fair Labor Standards Act-aligned record and document archiving system designed specifically for new payroll implementations. History Link preserves payroll and employee history from prior systems, helping to ensure organizations maintain compliant, audit-ready access to critical workforce records in a single searchable portal.History Link includes more than 200 proven extraction protocols across payroll, HCM, PEO, and HRIS vendors—creating a single, secure source of truth that helps organizations:-Meet local, state, and federal record-retention requirements-Reduce risk during HR audits, employee litigation, and Department of Labor or FLSA investigations-Save countless administrative hours searching for legacy data and documents-Support organizations ranging from under 50 employees to more than 30,000 employeesPaycor delivers an all-in-one payroll and HR solution within a unified platform, supporting millions of users across all 50 states and serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide with more than 30 years of HCM industry experience.“Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between moving forward with a new payroll system and protecting their historical employee data,” said Alex Hart, CEO at ResNav. “Our partnership with Paycor ensures clients can implement with confidence—knowing their history is secure, compliant, and instantly accessible.”This collaboration reinforces both companies’ commitment to simplifying compliance, reducing administrative burden, and helping HR and payroll teams operate with clarity and confidence.About ResNavResNav provides secure historical payroll and HR data archiving, compliance support, and document accessibility solutions that help organizations protect workforce history, reduce audit risk, and streamline system transitions.

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