Kid's Portal Launches Ad-Free Learning App for Kids Ages 5 to 10

CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kid's Portal (kidsportal.co), an educational app for children ages 5 to 10, is now available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and web.

Kid's Portal was built by a solo founder who recognized a growing problem in children's digital products and found no existing solution that offered a complete, safe ecosystem in one place. Many apps that appear educational are supported by advertising or algorithm-driven systems that collect user data, including data from young users.

Kid’s Portal takes a different approach. The platform was built without advertising, third-party tracking, or algorithm-driven recommendations. Instead, it provides a curated library of videos, games, storybooks, and printable activities designed for kids ages 5 to 10.

"Parents trust the 'educational' label on apps, but that label doesn't mean safe," said the founder of Kid's Portal. "Most of those apps are built around ads and data collection. Kid's Portal was built around what children love."

The platform currently includes more than 1,000 activities across several formats, including educational videos, interactive games, storybooks, and printable materials that support offline learning.

Kid’s Portal was designed around a simple set of principles: no advertising, no third-party tracking, no external links, and no algorithm-driven content recommendations.

The platform is fully COPPA compliant and organized to allow children to explore learning topics such as science, geography, nature, and reading in a structured environment.

Kid's Portal is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, and on the web at app.kidsportal.co, giving families access on any device.

Subscriptions are available for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year. A 3-day free trial is available for new users.

About Kid’s Portal

Kid’s Portal is an educational app for children ages 5 to 10. The platform offers videos, games, storybooks, and printable activities in an ad-free environment designed to help kids explore and learn online without data tracking or algorithm-driven content.

