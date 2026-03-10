Women’s Health Advocate, Erin Straughan, MSN, Hosts One-of-a-Kind Women’s Health Event Benefiting Palmetto Hope Network

Women's Health Event Powered by Tidewater Pharmacy

Charleston’s leading women’s health experts gather for an evening of honest conversation about hormones, aging, skincare, sex, and more.

This event is about bringing the conversation into the open and putting trusted experts in the room together so women can learn, ask questions, and feel empowered about their health.” — Erin Straughan

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tidewater Pharmacy and Compounding will host a special women’s health event on Wednesday, March 19 from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at Harborside East, bringing together some of Charleston’s most trusted experts for an evening dedicated to open, honest conversation about women’s health.The event is curated by the team at Tidewater Pharmacy and led by women’s health advocate Erin Straughan, MSN, owner of Tidewater Pharmacy and Compounding. Known for creating a pharmacy experience where women can ask the questions they are often too embarrassed to ask elsewhere, Straughan designed the evening to create a welcoming space for real talk about the changes women experience throughout life.“Women spend so much of their lives navigating changes in their bodies without clear information or support,” said Straughan. “This event is about bringing the conversation into the open and putting trusted experts in the room together so women can learn, ask questions, and feel empowered about their health.”The evening will feature a panel of Charleston’s premier women’s health specialists discussing topics including perimenopause and menopause, hormones, aging, skincare, sexual wellness, and overall longevity. Guests will have the opportunity to hear directly from providers who work with women every day and are passionate about improving access to information and care.Featured Panelists:Cheryl Lynch, Tidewater Pharmacy & CompoundingFiona Rahbar, MD, Mara DermatologyDr. Elaine Eustis, MD,k FACOG, MSCP, Menopause SolutionsTemple W. Simpson, MPAS, PA-C, Magnolia EndocrinologyIn addition to the expert panel, the event will include music from a live DJ, food and beverages, giveaways, a curated swag bag, and a women-owned marketplace featuring local brands and products.The event will also support a meaningful cause. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit Palmetto Hope Network , a nonprofit organization that provides transitional housing and support services for women and children rebuilding their lives after crisis.“This evening is about more than health education,” Straughan added. “It’s about community. When women come together, ask honest questions, and support one another, incredible things happen.”Tickets are free, but space is limited, and registration is required @ tidewaterpharmacy.comEvent DetailsWomen’s Health Event Hosted by Tidewater PharmacyWednesday, March 19, 20266:00 PM – 8:30 PMHarborside EastMount Pleasant, South CarolinaAbout Tidewater Pharmacy and CompoundingTidewater Pharmacy is a women-owned community pharmacy in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, known for its personalized approach to care. The pharmacy specializes in compounding, hormone health, medical-grade skincare, supplements, and whole-person wellness support. The Tidewater team is committed to creating a welcoming environment where women can ask questions, find real answers, and receive thoughtful care.About Palmetto Hope NetworkPalmetto Hope Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing transitional housing and supportive services for women and children experiencing crisis. Through safe housing, resources, and community support, the organization helps families rebuild stability and independence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.