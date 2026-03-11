The Oaks Residence Announces Limited Waitlist Ahead of Grand Opening in April 2026

Chad and Crystal Phillips of The Oaks Residence

Mississippi’s First and Only Boutique Luxury Assisted Living Residence Now Accepting Priority Deposits

GLUCKSTADT, MS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oaks Residence , Mississippi’s first and only boutique luxury assisted living community, has officially opened its priority waitlist ahead of its highly anticipated April 2026 grand opening.With just 15 private suites available, The Oaks is now accepting deposits to secure placement in what is already becoming one of the most talked-about residential openings in Madison County.Designed as a refined alternative to traditional assisted living facilities, The Oaks blends personalized care with hospitality-inspired living, offering residents and families a level of belonging, care, and luxury previously unavailable in Mississippi.“This isn’t a facility. It’s a home,” said Chad Phillips, President/CEO of The Oaks Residence. “We created The Oaks for families who want more than safety and support. They want peace of mind, personalized care, beauty, strong community, and a place where their loved ones are truly known.”A First-of-Its-Kind Model in MississippiThe Oaks Residence introduces a new and proven category of senior living to the state. This is a leading model across the country for assisted living as a boutique residential-styled assisted living home supported by an exceptional five-to-one resident-to-caregiver ratio. The Oaks Residence is limited to 15 suites, offering an intimate scale that feels like home while still offering the desired amenities, activities and lifestyle preferences with everything just a short stroll away rather than a long trek.Unlike larger institutional communities, The Oaks was intentionally designed to foster meaningful relationships and daily connection. There are no long corridors or impersonal dining halls. Instead, residents gather together for executive chef-prepared meals, enjoy refined living spaces and amenities, and experience concierge-level service woven into an exceptional care experience. This level of support and community creates a feeling of knowing and being known. It also empowers each resident to have the independence they need to spend their days the way they desire.Opening in April 2026 in Gluckstadt, The Oaks will serve families throughout Madison County, including Reunion, Lake Caroline, Panther Creek, Bridgewater, and the greater Jackson area.Why The Oaks MattersAcross Mississippi, families have long faced limited options when seeking elevated assisted living experiences. Many communities prioritize scale over personalization. The Oaks is built to change that.VP of Operations Crystal Phillips explained, “We saw a need for something different: something intimate, faith-rooted, and intentionally beautiful. Our goal was to create a place where aging doesn’t feel like decline. It feels like a new, beautiful chapter.”With its faith-guided foundation, hospitality-driven service model, and residential design, The Oaks offers:- Private suites- Exceptional care with a 5 to 1 resident to caregiver ratio- Executive Chef-prepared dining- Curated daily life enrichment experiences- Concierge-level support- Holistic approach to wellness including longevity best practices- New innovative technology woven throughout, including AI, to quickly detect resident falls and prevent future falls and injuriesThe result is a luxury residence where assisted living means exceptional care, more personalization, and a true sense of belonging.Exclusive Waitlist Now OpenBecause of its limited capacity, The Oaks is now offering priority placement through its newly opened waitlist. Families may secure their place in line by submitting a deposit, ensuring early access to suite selection ahead of the April opening.“With only 15 residences available, we anticipate demand exceeding capacity,” said Phillips. “Opening the waitlist allows families to thoughtfully plan ahead while ensuring their loved one has a home they will love.”Applications are now being accepted for those who wish to join the waitlist and reserve placement.Grand Opening Scheduled for April 2026The Oaks Residence will officially open its doors in April 2026, with a grand opening celebration planned for the community and media.As Mississippi’s first boutique luxury assisted living residence, The Oaks represents a significant evolution in how senior living is experienced in the state, combining refined living with deeply personal care in a setting that feels like home.Families interested in learning more about the waitlist or reserving placement are encouraged to contact The Oaks directly at (601) 559-3191, chad@oaksresidence.com, or visit www.oaksresidence.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.