WildBird Launches Nationwide in Target Stores, Debuts Exclusive Sugarbird Carrier

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WildBird , the beloved babywearing brand known for its elevated designs and functionality, is proud to announce its official nationwide launch in Target stores beginning March 15, 2026. Marking a significant milestone for the brand, this expansion brings WildBird’s thoughtfully crafted products from primarily online availability into one of the largest and most influential retail environments in the United States.In conjunction with the retail rollout, WildBird will debut a Target exclusive color called Sugarbird, available in the Aerial Carrier in select Target locations and online at Target.com The in-store assortment will feature some of WildBird’s most sought-after products, including:Aerial Carrier in Sugarbird (Target-Exclusive Color) – $178 USDAerial Carrier in Desert Lark – $178 USDAerial Wrap (For Newborns) in Acadian – $84 USDPreviously available through WildBird’s direct-to-consumer channels and on Target.com, this in-store launch represents a pivotal evolution for the brand. Customers will now have the opportunity to experience WildBird’s premium carriers in person and take it home the same day.“Bringing WildBird into Target stores nationwide is a defining moment for our brand,” said Tayler Gunn, Founder. “We’ve built a deeply loyal community online, and we’re thrilled to now offer families the opportunity to engage with our products in a more tangible, accessible way.”WildBird has earned a devoted following for its blend of style, comfort, and quality–offering modern parents products that seamlessly integrate into everyday life. With this retail expansion, the brand continues to grow its mission of supporting families through thoughtfully designed essentials.WildBird will be available in Target stores nationwide starting on March 15, 2026.Website:wildbird.coAbout WildBirdWildBird is a premium babywearing brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed, high-quality products that support modern parenthood. Best known for its signature baby carriers, WildBird blends elevated aesthetics with everyday functionality, offering pieces that are both beautiful and practical. Designed with comfort, safety, and connection in mind, WildBird products are crafted to help parents stay close to their little ones while navigating daily life with ease. Since its founding in 2014, the brand has cultivated a loyal community by prioritizing intentional design and a timeless, beautiful approach to baby essentials.

