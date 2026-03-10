Barasch & McGarry Hosts Free 9/11 Health & Compensation Luncheon in The Villages, Florida

Barasch & McGarry, lawyers for the 9/11 community, invite 9/11 responders and civilians to attend a Free 9/11 Health & Compensation Luncheon.

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barasch & McGarry , lawyers for the 9/11 community, invite 9/11 responders and civilians to attend a Free 9/11 Health & Compensation Luncheon on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. at The Brownwood Hotel.This important event follows breaking news that Congress has secured long-term funding for the World Trade Center Health Program, protecting continued access to free monitoring, treatment, and cancer screenings for years to come.“Securing long-term funding for the World Trade Center Health Program is a major milestone for the 9/11 community,” said Michael Barasch , Managing Partner of Barasch & McGarry. “This luncheon is designed to help responders and survivors understand how recent updates impact their health care, compensation rights, and long-term security.”Event DetailsDate: Thursday, March 19, 2026Time: 12:30 p.m.Location: The Brownwood HotelAddress: 3003 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FLThis event is for 9/11 responders who participated in the response efforts and civilians who were exposed to 9/11 toxins on September 11, 2001, or in the 8 months that followed. It is also an opportunity for the 9/11 community to support one another and act as advocates.Attendees are encouraged to bring a family member, friend, or colleague who may have been affected by 9/11.This event is especially relevant for:First responders and volunteersLower Manhattan residentsDowntown office workersStudents and educatorsTopics of discussion at the event will include:Available Benefits: Free lifetime health care and compensation for 9/11-related illnessesWho Qualifies: Responders, volunteers, residents, students, and office workersCritical Updates: What’s changed, what still needs to be done, and advocacy effortsHow to Enroll: Clear, step-by-step guidance on applyingTo date, 69 types of cancer have been scientifically linked to 9/11 exposure, highlighting the importance of monitoring, treatment, and enrollment.Lunch and an open bar will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend, family member, or colleague who may have been affected by 9/11 but has not yet enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program or the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.Speaker LineupMichael Barasch, Managing Partner, Barasch & McGarryRichard Alles, Retired FDNY Deputy ChiefVal Velazquez, Retired Jersey City Police OfficerBridget Gormley, Director of “Dust: The Lingering Legacy of 9/11”RSVPs and advance registration are required to attend. Seating will be limited. Please visit https://www.911victims.com/naples/#rsvp to secure a spot in advance.All other media inquiries or requests to interview Michael Barasch about the event should be directed to Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.About Barasch & McGarryBarasch & McGarry, lawyers for the 9/11 community, are a law firm dedicated to advocating for those who have been impacted by the September 11th terrorist attacks through legal means and policy advocacy. This firm has partnered with first responders, survivors, their families, politicians, advocates and unions to promote access to healthcare, compensation and long-term protections since 2001. Michael Barasch, the Managing Partner, is leading their efforts as they work to continue advocating for legislative solutions to the ongoing health and legal issues that stem from the events of September 11th.

