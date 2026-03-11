Pet Business Insurance to Connect With Grooming Professionals at GROOM'D 2026 Expo

Co-Owners Zach Davis and Chaz Grunder

Pet industry insurance specialists will offer policy reviews and coverage guidance for grooming professionals at GROOM'D 2026.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Business Insurance will participate in GROOM'D 2026, one of the pet grooming industry’s largest professional gatherings, taking place March 13-15 at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, Georgia. The company will meet with pet care professionals at Booth 143 to discuss risk management strategies and specialized insurance solutions designed for businesses that work with animals.GROOM'D, presented by the World Pet Association, brings together groomers, trainers, boarding operators, and other pet industry professionals from across the country for education, competitions, networking and product discovery. Pet Business Insurance representatives will be available throughout the three-day event to help attendees better understand coverage options that address the unique risks associated with operating pet care businesses.At the booth, visitors can receive complimentary policy reviews, learn about coverage types such as animal bailee liability and professional liability, and obtain customized insurance quotes based on their specific operations.“Pet care professionals face unique risks that many standard business policies do not fully address,” said Zach Davis, co-owner of Pet Business Insurance. “Events like GROOM'D provide an opportunity to meet the people who drive this industry forward and help them understand how specialized coverage can protect the businesses they’ve worked hard to build.”The U.S. pet industry continues to grow rapidly, with millions of households relying on professional services such as grooming, boarding, and training. As the industry expands, business owners must navigate increasing liability exposures, from injuries involving animals to property damage and professional service claims.“Many pet professionals are surprised to learn where gaps can exist in their current policies,” Davis said. “Our goal is to provide clear, practical guidance so business owners leave with a better understanding of how to protect their livelihood.”Pet Business Insurance works with a broad range of pet care businesses, including professional and mobile groomers, boarding facilities, dog daycare operators, trainers, pet retailers, veterinarians, dog walkers, pet sitters, and pet product manufacturers.Industry professionals attending GROOM'D 2026 are encouraged to visit Booth 143 to speak with the Pet Business Insurance team. Those unable to attend the event can request a consultation or quote online.Event DetailsGROOM'D 2026March 13-15, 2026Georgia International Convention Center2000 Convention Center ConcourseCollege Park, GA 30337Pet Business Insurance, Booth 143About Pet Business InsurancePet Business Insurance provides specialized insurance solutions for businesses operating in the pet care industry. The company focuses exclusively on protecting pet professionals, offering coverage tailored to groomers, boarding facilities, trainers, retailers, veterinarians, and other businesses that work with animals across the United States. Pet Business Insurance is a division of Choice Plus Insurance Services, Inc.

