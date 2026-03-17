RUiXU and EVONOMY Energy Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Lithium Energy Storage Adoption in the U.S.

EVONOMY’s capabilities in product sales and system engineering complement RUiXU’s mission to deliver high-performance lithium battery technology to the market” — Rachel Wang, Chief Operating Officer of RUiXU

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RUiXU — a leading manufacturer of energy storage and inverter solutions, and EVONOMY Energy — a leader in architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage systems, announced a partnership to mutually expand their energy system design & sales operations. With this partnership, EVONOMY Energy will serve as an official Tier-1 sales partner for RUiXU in the United States and feature their complete portfolio for supporting residential and commercial projects.SCALING SUSTAINABLE STORAGE"RUiXU is proud to partner with EVONOMY Energy to expand access to reliable and cost-effective energy storage solutions in the United States. EVONOMY’s capabilities in product sales and system engineering complement RUiXU’s mission to deliver high-performance lithium battery technology to the market," said Rachel Wang, Chief Operating Officer of RUiXU. "Together, we aim to support installers, distributors, and energy professionals with dependable storage solutions that help customers achieve greater energy independence, resilience, and long-term value.""EVONOMY Energy is excited to offer RUiXU's BESS & Hybrid Inverter solutions for projects in our Residential & Consumer (R&C) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) divisions," said Anthony R. Giesey, Chief Executive Officer at EVONOMY Energy. "RUiXU's outstanding LFP technology offers exceptional scalability, reliability, and service life which can help empower customers to pursue energy independence from the grid."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP EVONOMY Group is composed of independent brands providing Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth. The EVONOMY Energy Brand focuses on architecting sustainable power generation, distribution, and energy storage for three core markets: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Residential & Consumer (R&C), and Datacenter.ABOUT RUIXUFounded in 2017, RUiXU is a global manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries for residential, RVs, off-grid, and commercial energy storage applications. The company delivers reliable and cost-effective battery solutions designed for solar energy storage systems and modern power applications. With a focus on innovation, safety, and system compatibility, RUiXU works closely with installers, distributors, and energy professionals worldwide to support the growing demand for resilient and independent energy solutions. RUiXU products meet international standards including CE, IEC, UL1973, UL9540A, UL9540 certifications.Learn more about RUiXU at www.ruixubattery.com

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