CAREFREE COVERED RV STORAGE GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION IN MARICOPA

Carefree Covered RV Storage Maricopa Welcome Center Carefree Covered RV Storage Maricopa Welcome Center is open for visitors Carefree Covered RV Storage Maricopa Grand Opening Invitation 4/2/26 11am-1pm

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carefree Covered RV Storage is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of its newest location in the City of Maricopa on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The public event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 45760 W. Estrella Parkway and will feature an open house–style format, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon.The Maricopa facility represents the company’s sixth site in Arizona and eighth overall within its expanding Arizona-Texas portfolio. Spanning 11 acres, the site features more than 500 covered parking spaces designed to provide secure, convenient storage for RV owners. The location also offers 24-hour security, a branded dog park, and a customer welcome center. Complimentary amenities for customers include charging outlets, RV wash, vacuum, water and air stations, a sewer dump, Wi-Fi access, and ice.Guests are invited to drop in anytime during the event to enjoy complimentary food, raffles, and giveaways while touring the facility and exploring its amenities. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring special guest Mayor Nancy Smith and members of the Maricopa City Council will take place at 12:00 p.m.“We are thrilled to officially join the Maricopa community, which has been incredibly welcoming from day one,” said Barry Raber, President of Carefree Covered RV Storage. “Demand for high-quality storage in this region has exceeded our expectations, and this celebration is our way of thanking our new neighbors and partners.”Details:• Date: Thursday, April 2nd, 2026• Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Ribbon Cutting at 12:00 p.m.)• Location: Carefree Covered RV Storage, 45760 W. Estrella Parkway, Maricopa, AZ• RSVP: rsvp@carefreecoveredrvstorage.comCommunity members are invited to attend and help celebrate Carefree Covered RV Storage’s newest location.###Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

