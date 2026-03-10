Love & Karma Opens Tiger Tail Asian Film Festival With East Coast Premiere

Love and Karma A Serene Connection Celeste Friedman Author

Historic Milestone: First Feature Film Produced, Directed, Written, and Led by Filipino Artists to Open the Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tiger Tail Asian Film Festival is honored to announce that Love & Karma, the romantic drama inspired by true events, will serve as its Opening Night Film. The screening marks the film’s highly anticipated East Coast premiere.Based on Butterfly, the award-winning book by Celeste Friedman , Love & Karma represents a historic achievement. It is the first feature-length film produced, directed, written, and led entirely by artists of Filipino descent to debut at — and open — the festival. This milestone underscores the rising global presence of Filipino voices in independent cinema.The film first premiered at the Asian World Film Festival in Culver City, California, in November 2025. It attracted international attention and critical acclaim.At the helm of the project is filmmaker and executive producer Celeste Friedman, whose creative vision spans storytelling, fashion, music, and personal transformation. Last month, Friedman was honored at the Global Impact Summit & Awards in Bali, Indonesia. She received recognition for Creative Entrepreneurship and Transformational Leadership. The honor reflects her dedication to using art and narrative to inspire connection, possibility, and transformation.Set across multiple countries and cultures, Love & Karma explores timeless themes of love, destiny, forgiveness, and personal awakening. Its multiracial cast and cross-cultural narrative reflect a world shaped by shared human experience. Framed by visually rich international backdrops, the film weaves together Western, Filipino, and Southeast Asian influences into a cinematic tapestry with global resonance.Festival DetailsWebsite: www.ttaff.org Instagram: @tigertail.asian.filmfestivalSCREENING DETAILSDate: Saturday, March 14, 2026Venue: AMC Sundial, Theater 1Tagline: A Life Without Boundaries

