mBOLDen Change Launches mBOLDen Action, a New Public Education Platform Taking on the Affordability Crisis
mBOLDen Action — a public education platform connecting federal budget decisions to the cost of living for everyday families. A project of mBOLDen Change.
First campaign, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things," takes on the affordability crisis—the most immediate receipt of how our current values are failing us.
MAKING POLICY PERSONAL
At the center of the campaign is a core argument: the affordability crisis is not an act of fate. It is a set of choices — made by specific people, protected by specific systems.
The campaign includes the Safety Net Simulator, an interactive tool that puts users inside the real-life tradeoffs families face as core supports are cut, restricted, or allowed to expire. Grounded in public federal data and real program rules, the simulator models how recent policy changes affect household stability. A Partner and Community Resources page at mboldenaction.org/resources offers white-label templates, implementation guides, and a Budget as Values framework brief — all free to use, adapt, and brand for any organization working on affordability issues.
"We built mBOLDen Action because naming villains isn't enough. The harder question — the one that actually leads somewhere — is what our collective choices reveal about what we value. Show us a budget and we'll show you a values system. That is what this campaign does." — Minh Ngo, Executive Director and Board Chair, mBOLDen Change
A PLATFORM BUILT FOR THE LONG WORK
mBOLDen Action is designed to grow. This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things is the first in a series of campaigns the platform will publish on the systemic forces shaping daily life in America. Each campaign is built around the same premise: that values change — not just policy change — is what makes structural progress possible, and that public education is the beginning of that shift.
The platform also makes its tools available to partner organizations. Everything at mboldenaction.org/resources is free to use, adapt, and brand. mBOLDen Change built these tools because it believes the most useful thing it can do is share the architecture.
ABOUT MBOLDEN ACTION
mBOLDen Action is a public education and storytelling platform dedicated to making complex systemic forces tangible and personal. It is a project of mBOLDen Change. mboldenaction.org
ABOUT MBOLDEN CHANGE
mBOLDen Change is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working toward systemic equity. Its work includes building the capacity of frontline nonprofits to launch and sustain initiatives that advance the common good, and advocating for the systems and policies that make that work possible. EIN: 20-4683289. mboldenchange.org
Minh Ngo
mBOLDen Change
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things — mBOLDen Action
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.