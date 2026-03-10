mBOLDen Change Launches mBOLDen Action, a New Public Education Platform Taking on the Affordability Crisis

mBOLDen Action — a public education platform connecting federal budget decisions to the cost of living for everyday families. A project of mBOLDen Change. mBOLDen Change — a national nonprofit fueling what works and fighting for what's needed.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mBOLDen Change , a Bay Area-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit working toward systemic economic equity, formally announced mBOLDen Action , a public education and digital storytelling platform dedicated to making the systemic forces behind everyday costs visible — and impossible to dismiss. The platform launched March 8 with its first campaign, This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, an interactive, data-driven public education tool that traces the affordability crisis to its source: the specific policy decisions and corporate behavior driving up the cost of living for families across the country. The campaign covers healthcare, food, housing, childcare, education, and energy — showing what got funded and what got cut, side by side, like a receipt.MAKING POLICY PERSONALAt the center of the campaign is a core argument: the affordability crisis is not an act of fate. It is a set of choices — made by specific people, protected by specific systems.The campaign includes the Safety Net Simulator, an interactive tool that puts users inside the real-life tradeoffs families face as core supports are cut, restricted, or allowed to expire. Grounded in public federal data and real program rules, the simulator models how recent policy changes affect household stability. A Partner and Community Resources page at mboldenaction.org/resources offers white-label templates, implementation guides, and a Budget as Values framework brief — all free to use, adapt, and brand for any organization working on affordability issues."We built mBOLDen Action because naming villains isn't enough. The harder question — the one that actually leads somewhere — is what our collective choices reveal about what we value. Show us a budget and we'll show you a values system. That is what this campaign does." — Minh Ngo, Executive Director and Board Chair, mBOLDen ChangeA PLATFORM BUILT FOR THE LONG WORKmBOLDen Action is designed to grow. This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things is the first in a series of campaigns the platform will publish on the systemic forces shaping daily life in America. Each campaign is built around the same premise: that values change — not just policy change — is what makes structural progress possible, and that public education is the beginning of that shift.The platform also makes its tools available to partner organizations. Everything at mboldenaction.org/resources is free to use, adapt, and brand. mBOLDen Change built these tools because it believes the most useful thing it can do is share the architecture.ABOUT MBOLDEN ACTIONmBOLDen Action is a public education and storytelling platform dedicated to making complex systemic forces tangible and personal. It is a project of mBOLDen Change. mboldenaction.orgABOUT MBOLDEN CHANGEmBOLDen Change is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working toward systemic equity. Its work includes building the capacity of frontline nonprofits to launch and sustain initiatives that advance the common good, and advocating for the systems and policies that make that work possible. EIN: 20-4683289. mboldenchange.org

