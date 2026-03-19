ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Joins C-Suite Radio, Expanding Reach to Global Executive & Leadership Audiences

ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Susan Bennett and Randall Kenneth Jones ON THE KNOWS guest Tina Chiang as Sister Peter in "Sister Boniface Mysteries" on BritBox

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich has enthusiastically endorsed the podcast, praising the show and its host as “the best podcast and host ever.”

Randy has an extraordinary ability to guide authentic conversations about creativity, culture, and human potential.” — Tricia Benn, CEO, C-SUITE NETWORK™

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Joins C-Suite Radio, Expanding Reach to Global Executive and Leadership AudiencesON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones , the acclaimed podcast known for its engaging conversations about creativity, culture, and the human experience, has officially joined C-Suite Radio™, the premier podcast platform of the C-SUITE NETWORK™. The move places the show among a distinguished lineup of thought-leadership podcasts designed to inform and inspire executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals around the world.Hosted by bestselling author, keynote speaker, and communications consultant Randall Kenneth Jones, ON THE KNOWS has built a loyal following through its thoughtful, entertaining conversations with influential voices in entertainment, journalism, leadership, literature, and the humanities. Each episode blends curiosity, humor, and insight, offering listeners a deeper look into the experiences and perspectives that shape creativity, leadership, and personal growth.The podcast features the unmistakable voice of Susan Bennett, widely recognized as the original voice of Apple’s Siri, who serves as the show’s announcer. Bennett’s distinctive delivery adds a recognizable and welcoming tone that has become a signature element of the program.Consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich has enthusiastically endorsed the podcast, praising the show and its host as “the best podcast and host ever,” a testament to the program’s reputation for uplifting, intelligent conversations that cut through the noise of today’s media landscape.Produced in Naples, Florida, and Columbia, Missouri, ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones maintains a strong editorial focus on the arts, humanities, creativity, and authentic human connection. The podcast explores the role that curiosity, empathy, and storytelling play in shaping leaders, artists, innovators, and changemakers. While many programs concentrate narrowly on tactics or business strategies, ON THE KNOWS offers a broader perspective—demonstrating how creativity, culture, and human insight influence success in every field.Over the years, the podcast has welcomed a remarkable roster of guests from across media, entertainment, journalism, and academia. These conversations bring listeners closer to the personal journeys and insights behind public success.Among the notable voices featured on the program are:• Pat Benatar, Grammy-winning rock legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee• Erin Brockovich, internationally recognized consumer advocate and environmental activist• Kevin Goetz, renowned entertainment industry researcher and audience analyst• Rebecca Newberger Goldstein, philosopher, author, and recipient of the National Humanities Medal• Stedman Graham, celebrated author and speaker• Geri Jewell, groundbreaking comedian, actress, and disability advocate• Norman Lear, legendary television producer• Jenifer Lewis, celebrated actress, author, and entertainer• Scott Jeffrey Miller, co-founder of the Gray + Miller Agency, a speaking, literary, and talent agency• John Quiñones, Emmy Award-winning journalist and longtime host of What Would You Do?• Patrick Ryan, New York Times bestselling author of “Buckeye,” Amazon’s #1 Book of 2025• Michael Sheldrick, global policy leader and author• Nischelle Turner, co-host of Entertainment Tonight• Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist at ABCJoining C-Suite Radio™ marks a significant milestone for the podcast, providing broader distribution and access to a powerful platform designed specifically for leaders and decision-makers seeking thoughtful content and fresh perspectives.The C-SUITE NETWORK™ is widely regarded as one of the world’s most trusted communities of senior executives and entrepreneurs. Through a comprehensive ecosystem of events, peer networks, leadership resources, and media platforms, the organization connects influential leaders who are committed to innovation, professional growth, and strategic collaboration.Within that ecosystem, C-Suite Radio™ serves as the network’s flagship podcast platform, delivering high-quality programming to a global audience of executives and professionals. Its curated content features conversations with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators whose experiences offer practical insights and inspiration.For listeners, the network offers several advantages: access to credible leadership voices, professionally produced programming, curated content relevant to business decision-makers, and distribution across major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart. The network’s emphasis on high-quality thought leadership ensures that audiences receive content that is both intellectually engaging and professionally valuable.“ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones exemplifies the kind of thoughtful, inspiring content that resonates deeply with leaders and lifelong learners,” said Tricia Benn, CEO, C-SUITE NETWORK™. “Randy has an extraordinary ability to guide authentic conversations about creativity, culture, and human potential. Our audience appreciates ideas that expand their thinking and strengthen their view of what’s possible. ON THE KNOWS brings exactly that kind of perspective to C-Suite Radio™.”Through the partnership, the podcast will benefit from expanded reach, stronger discovery across executive audiences, and the opportunity to connect with listeners who value meaningful dialogue as much as practical insight.Actor Tina Chiang is Jones’s first guest as part of C-Suite Radio™. Chiang, who portrays Sister Peter on BritBox’s popular “ Sister Boniface Mysteries ,” was chosen as a celebration of ON THE KNOWS’ increasing global reach. “Sister Peter, like Tina Chiang herself, is blessed with an insatiable curiosity and the innate need to look for the best in people. She represents the very reason this podcast exists,” explained Jones. “Plus, she makes me happy, and there’s nothing more important than that these days.”Ultimately, the mission of ON THE KNOWS remains unchanged: to introduce listeners to fascinating people who truly know something worth sharing—and to remind audiences that curiosity, creativity, and authentic conversation remain essential ingredients of both personal and professional success.###ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones features smart, funny, and heartfelt conversations with celebrities, innovators, and thought leaders. Hosted by Randall Kenneth Jones and announced by Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, the podcast explores leadership, creativity, books, culture, and the humanities. The show is produced in Naples, Florida, and Columbia, Missouri.C-SUITE NETWORK™ is the trusted global network serving the C-Suite community, designed to drive reach, discovery, and conversion for today’s most influential business leaders. Through its integrated media platform, services, and marketplace, C-SUITE NETWORK™ accelerates growth by amplifying content, connections, and credibility at scale.

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