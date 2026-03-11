TOMORROW.CITY USA BRINGS THE WORLD’S LEADING URBAN INNOVATION SUMMIT TO WEST PALM BEACH ON APRIL 14-15

2,000+ Public, Private, and Philanthropic Leaders to Convene at Palm Beach County Convention Center Following Successful Events in Atlanta, Miami, and NYC

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow.City USA arrives in West Palm Beach for its inaugural Florida summit, convening 2,000 urban innovators that span the public and private sectors in April at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Hosted by Mayor Keith James and the National League of Cities, 100+ confirmed speakers include Henry Mack, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor; Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge; Jonathan Beckett, CEO of Burgess; and Andre Dickens, Mayor of Atlanta – a signal of the breadth of voices gathering to reimagine the future of American cities.Tomorrow.City USA builds on the legacy of Smart City Expo World Congress, the Barcelona-based event that for more than a decade has drawn 25,000 urban leaders, 1,100 exhibitors, and 570 speakers annually, becoming the definitive global forum for the future of cities. That conversation is now coming to Florida — and it's open to everyone.Tomorrow.City USA is where the future of American cities gets built in public: a highly-curated setting where public infrastructure leaders engage with private sector innovators to deliver on the hope and promise of tomorrow's technology. This gathering brings together CEOs, urban planners, community builders, tech founders, developers, mayors, government officials, and residents in one room.Programming spans the full arc of what cities face in 2026: AI workforce readiness and sovereign data infrastructure; the economics of high-speed rail and advanced air mobility; adaptive reuse of underutilized assets; public-private-philanthropic financing models; and the intersection of AI with national security and government performance. From what a data center actually costs a city in water and power, to how design and place attract talent and drive investment, every conversation is built to move from idea to action.WHY WEST PALM BEACH, AND WHY NOWWest Palm Beach is not merely the host city for Tomorrow.City USA; it is the argument. With more than $10 billion in active real estate development, Brightline high-speed rail already transforming regional connectivity, autonomous shuttle services operating downtown, a vertiport under development for eVTOL aircraft, and landmark investments in healthcare, education, and workforce development, West Palm Beach is one of the most compelling proof points in American urban innovation.“We are excited to welcome Tomorrow.City USA to West Palm Beach and to host leaders from across the country who are working to build smarter, more resilient communities. Conversations about innovation, infrastructure, and the future of cities are happening right here in our downtown, and it is an opportunity to showcase how West Palm Beach is embracing new ideas and partnerships to create a strong and vibrant future,” says West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James.That transformation is visible on the ground. Brightline, the only privately operated intercity passenger railroad in the United States, has already reshaped how South Floridians move between cities, and its CEO Patrick Goddard sees West Palm Beach as a living proof point for what modern transportation investment can unlock.“West Palm Beach continues to redefine what a modern, connected city can be," said Patrick Goddard, CEO of Brightline Trains Florida . "The transformation underway reflects a remarkable commitment to progress and innovation, and Brightline is proud to be part of that momentum. Together, we’re building a more dynamic, accessible, and sustainable future for our region's residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”THE AMERICAN CITIES CONVERSATIONThe choice to anchor Tomorrow.City USA in West Palm Beach is also a statement about where the American urbanism conversation stands in 2026: mid-transformation, caught between what technology promises and what cities actually have. The tools exist. The gap is deployment.While trillion-dollar AI valuations dominate headlines, most city officials still lack access to practical, peer-tested solutions for the challenges their residents face every day. The rest of the world isn’t waiting.“The world's cities are not waiting,” said Ricard Zapatero, CEO, Fira Barcelona . “They are building, testing, and proving what works. Tomorrow.City USA ensures that American cities are part of that conversation and helping to shape it."Thames Water uses AI sensors to prevent infrastructure failures before they happen; Rwanda built an Intelligence Command Center connecting rural hospitals and ambulances nationwide; Singapore launched Smart Nation 2.0; Brazil enshrined smart cities in its constitution. The United States has the innovation. What it needs is thoughtful deployment — and to inspire the public.Tomorrow.City USA bridges that gap by convening the full ecosystem of urban leadership: mayors, mobility officers, private equity investors, tech founders, placemakers, and community builders to share the latest innovations. The American people need to know how we can lead U.S. cities into a modern and prosperous future, one in which they can thrive.“Every April, we want the people who are building the next chapter of American cities – the mayors, the architects, the founders, the community organizers, the dreamers — to know that West Palm Beach is where they come. Not just to talk, but to create, to connect, and to leave with something real. We are building a home for this conversation, and we are just getting started,” says Aarti Tandon, CEO of Tomorrow.City USA.ABOUT TOMORROW.CITY USATomorrow.City USA is the American edition of Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), organized by Fira Barcelona — the world's most influential event on urban innovation, hosting 25,000+ visitors, 1,100+ exhibitors, and 570+ speakers annually in Barcelona since 2011. Tomorrow.City USA is co-hosted by the City of West Palm Beach and the National League of Cities, with support from the Knight Foundation, Bloomberg What Works Cities, the Center for Civic Futures, and SPORT BEACH. Discounted and complimentary tickets are available at tomorrowcity.us Dates: April 14–15, 2026Venue: Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, Florida

