Industry Study: CPOs Are Taking Charge of AI, Risk, and Growth in 2026

ProcureCon Insights research finds procurement leaders expanding their strategic voice while prioritizing automation, supplier partnerships, and digital talent.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProcureCon Insights, a 365-demand generation partner, today released the 2026 edition of its annual Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) Report. Based on a survey of senior procurement leaders across multiple industries, the report shows chief procurement officers are gaining strategic influence in their organizations, even as they face mounting pressures around AI readiness, cost, talent, and sustainability.

While most organizations in the study rely on CPOs for high-level decision making, many procurement leaders are still working to convert this momentum into a fully recognized executive seat. As AI reshapes procurement, respondents underscore that without addressing data quality, integration, and governance, AI investments will struggle to deliver their full potential as well.

Among the respondents:

• 89% say their CPO now plays a greater role in high-level decision making than in prior years.

• 82% expect their CPO’s role in decision making to increase over the next 12 months.

• Enhancing supplier relationships and strategic partnerships is the top “high” strategic priority for CPOs at 55%.

• Implementing AI-driven procurement automation is a high priority for 45%.

• Securing digital and analytical talent (54%) and balancing cost reduction with growth (52%) rank as the top two challenges for CPOs in the year ahead.

• Only 11% of organizations say their CPO is “fully ready” to leverage AI and machine learning in procurement operations.

• Among those not fully ready for AI, 67% cite data privacy, security, and compliance, and 54% cite insufficient data quality and integration as major barriers.

Looking three years ahead, respondents expect CPOs to serve as strategic partners across the enterprise, lead sustainability efforts, enforce AI governance standards with suppliers, and act as “business storytellers” who communicate procurement’s impact to boards and external stakeholders.

To explore all findings and strategic recommendations, download the full annual 2026 ProcureCon Insights CPO report.

About ProcureCon Insights

ProcureCon Insights is your 365 demand-generation partner, closing the gap between visibility and conversion. Powered by WBR’s premier ProcureCon event portfolio—alongside flagship brands like eTail and B2B Online—we bring unmatched authority in procurement and broader B2B markets, reinforced by a proprietary database of 600K+ verified decision-makers. Our approach cuts through buyer anonymity to build the three things your pipeline depends on: visibility, engagement, and trust. For more information, please visit wbrinsights.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.