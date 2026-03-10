Crescent City Auction Gallery will hold an Important Estates Auction, March 26-27, online and live in New Orleans, La.

This beautiful antique coromandel dressing case by Jenner & Knewstub of London features Betjemann mechanisms and is expected to sell for $10,000-$12,000. Original oil on canvas by Aldro Thompson Hibbard (American, 1886-1972), titled Fall Landscape with Bridge Over Water. Estimate: $5,000-$8,000 Mississippi River map by Charles J. Pike, titled Coast Directory (Algiers to St. John Parish), a lithograph ribbon map on paper. Estimate: $5,000-$8,000 21st century Rock-Ola Peacock Bubbler CD jukebox, sporting a classic design based on the iconic Wurlitzer 1015 model. The pre-sale estimate is $2,000-$4,000. The selection of fine jewelry items includes diamonds, sapphires, rubies, yellow gold, white gold and more. A 14K yellow gold diamond wedding set has a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$20,000.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare, circa-1884 coromandel dressing case by Jenner & Knewstub of London ; an equally scarce 1847 antebellum Mississippi River map by Charles J. Pike ; and an oil on canvas painting by Aldro Thompson Hibbard (American, 1886-1972) are just a few of the expected top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important Estates Auction on Thursday and Friday, March 26th-27th, online and live in the New Orleans gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue.The two-day event will feature Part 4 of property from the estate of Joseph A. (Joe) Jaeger, Jr. of Louisiana; the estate of Murphy A. Bourke of New Orleans; the estate of Genevieve McClure Southerland of Coden, Alabama; property from a gentleman antiquarian in New Orleans; and other notable local and regional estates, pulled from New Orleans and throughout the South.Start times both days will be 10am Central Time. The Important March Estates Auction is loaded with nearly 700 premier lots, in the categories people have come to expect from Crescent City Auction Gallery: original paintings by local and regional artists; French and American furniture; sterling silver; estate jewelry; Pop Culture and Mardi Gras collectibles; and decorative items.The antique coromandel dressing case by Jenner & Knewstub of London features Betjemann mechanisms and is expected to sell for $10,000-$12,000. The Mississippi River map by Charles J. Pike, titled Coast Directory (Algiers to St. John Parish), is a lithograph ribbon map on paper, with a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$8,000; and the original oil on canvas by Aldro Thompson Hibbard, titled Fall Landscape with Bridge Over Water, is expected to bring $5,000-$8,000.The selection of fine jewelry items includes diamonds, sapphires, rubies, yellow gold, white gold and more. A dazzling 14K yellow gold diamond wedding set carries a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$20,000 and could easily end up being the overall top lot of the two-day auction. Also sold will be an 18K white gold diamond tennis bracelet; a Tiffany & Co. 18K yellow gold pendant necklace; ruby and diamond dinner rings; sapphire and diamond rings; and more.The eclectic mix of merchandise will include items ranging from a 141-piece assembled Towle sterling silver service in the “Fiddle Shell-Alden” pattern, with an estimate of $10,000-$15,000; a 20th/21st century three-piece gris peinte washed classical bar expected to realize $4,000-$8,000; and, from the Joe Jaeger estate, a 21st century Rock-Ola Peacock Bubbler CD jukebox, sporting a classic design based on the iconic Wurlitzer 1015 model. The pre-sale estimate is $2,000-$4,000.Original artworks will be led by an untitled (Face with Crown Portrait) oil on canvas painting by David Harouni (Iranian/New Orleans, b. 1962), with an estimate of $4,000-$6,000; an oil on artist board by Karl Xavier Roussel (French, 1867-1944), titled Undressing Female Nude in Landscape expected to reach $3,000-$5,000; and an oil wash on board by Alexander John Drysdale (La., 1870-1934), titled Oak Along the Bayou, which should garner $2,500-$4,500.Paintings by local and regional artists include a circa-1992 silkscreen on paper by George Rodrigue (La., 1944-21013), titled Mardi Gras Blue Dog (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); a 1995 oil on canvas by Martin Laborde (La., b. 1943), titled He Sat Upon the Blue Horse Under the Blue Moon and Waited for the Tropical Breezes (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); and a 1982 oil on canvas by James Hussey (La., b.1936), titled U.S. Mail, Belle Memphis Steamboat, 1880-1897 (estimate: $1,000-$2,000).The furniture category will feature a large, 20th century Italian style oak monastery table with a parquetry and hexagonal top (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); a mid-20th century French Louis XVI style marble-top walnut enfilade (estimate: $1,200-$1,800); an early 19th century French Empire bleached walnut commode (estimate: $600-$1,200); and a mid-19th century Louisiana cypress full tester child’s bed (estimate: $500-$1,000).Mardi Gras and New Orleans items will include a Mardi Gras Ball Invitation, Rex, for the February 25, 1879 ball at the Washington Artillery Hall (Exposition Palace), with the theme “The History of the World” (estimate: $500-$1,000); other Mardi Gras invitations; a 1976 color lithograph on paper by Maria Laredo (New Orleans, b. 1948), titled New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with Fats Houston (estimate: 2,000-$3,000); and a 1915 Mardi Gras Rex Ducal badge.The pop culture category will be highlighted by a Taylor Swift autographed DaRosa acoustic guitar, the body/soundboard of the guitar laser signed, presented with two 24K gold plated LP “TS” records (estimate: $500-$1,000); a wooden motorcycle; and Budweiser and Coca-Cola coolers.Returning to artwork, an oil on board by Niek van der Plas (Dutch, b. 1954), titled Saint Louis Cathedral, New Orleans has an estimate of $1,500-$2,500; a bonded sand wall relief on wood panel by Bill Mack (Minn., b. 1949), titled Fascination, is expected to change hands for $1,000-$2,000; and a diminutive Newcomb College pottery high glaze baluster pale aqua jar, thrown in the 20th century by Joseph Meyer, should find a new home for $400-$600.Bric-a-brac includes Sanborn Fire Insurance maps; Japanese ivory figures; a selection of turtle shells (including a hawksbill turtle); a three-piece garniture clock set; a French Napoleon III parquetry inlaid tantalus; gilt bronze Pricket candlesticks; an A. Hays town book; a Meissen centerpiece; and more.Also up for bid will be a Peshawar Garden of Paradise carpet, 9 feet 2 inches by 12 feet 3 inches (estimate: $1,500-$2,500); additional carpets; a Chinese decorated lacquer and hardstone desk; chandeliers; and other items.Internet bidding will be provided by www.CrescentCityAuctionGallery.com (and the Crescent City app), as well as LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. In-gallery previews will begin on Wednesday, March 18th, through Wednesday, March 25th, from 10am to 5pm Central Time, excluding Saturday and Sunday. No appointment needed.Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central Time the day before the auction. A 28 percent buyer’s premium will be applied for online bidders or those paying with a credit card. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or send a request via email to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important March Estates Auction slated for March 26th and 27th, online and live in the New Orleans gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue, please visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

