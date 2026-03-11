Roseman University Advances Plans for College of Veterinary Medicine with Scheduled Accreditation Site Visit

Roseman University of Health Sciences, Henderson, NV campus

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roseman University of Health Sciences has reached another key milestone in its development of Nevada’s first College of Veterinary Medicine . The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Council on Education (COE) has scheduled a consultative site visit to the university’s Henderson campus January 24-28, 2027, an important step in the comprehensive accreditation process for the proposed program.The consultative site visit allows the AVMA COE to review the university’s progress and provide guidance as Roseman continues development of the proposed college.“This visit represents meaningful progress toward bringing a veterinary college to Nevada,” said Katherine Fogelberg, DVM, founding dean of Roseman’s proposed College of Veterinary Medicine. “We are building a program designed to address workforce shortages and prepare veterinarians who can serve both urban and rural communities across Nevada and the broader western region.”After two years of planning, starting with a comprehensive feasibility study in 2023, Roseman first announced plans for the proposed college in June 2025, appointing Fogelberg as founding dean and submitting a letter of intent to the AVMA COE. Since then, the university has made significant progress in developing the proposed program.Key milestones achieved to date include:• Completion of a comprehensive feasibility study examining workforce demand and program sustainability• Appointment of Katherine Fogelberg, DVM, as founding dean• Submission of the letter of intent to the AVMA Council on Education• Hiring of Christina V. Tran, DVM, as executive associate dean• Accepted as a provisional member of the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC)• Approval from AVMA COE for a consultative site visitIf accreditation milestones continue to proceed as planned, the earliest possible entering class would begin in 2028.Fogelberg says the proposed college will attract students from Nevada and neighboring states and will help strengthen access to veterinary care across the Intermountain West region, supporting companion animal care, livestock health, food safety, and public health.“With most veterinary schools concentrated in the eastern half of the country, Roseman’s proposed College of Veterinary Medicine would expand opportunities for students from Nevada and the region to enter the veterinary profession,” said Fogelberg. “In 2024, 60 students from Nevada applied to veterinary schools nationwide, with thousands more applying from neighboring states.”The proposed college would expand Roseman University’s portfolio of health professions education programs, which currently includes colleges of Pharmacy, Nursing, Dental Medicine, Medicine, and Graduate Studies, and further the university’s mission to advance health and wellness in Nevada and beyond.About Roseman University of Health SciencesFounded in Henderson, Nevada, in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution of higher learning that trains the next generation of undergraduate and graduate-level health care professionals who serve, collaborate, and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. With campuses in Henderson and Summerlin (Las Vegas), Nevada and South Jordan, Utah, the University is comprised of the College of Dental Medicine, offering a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) and Advanced Education in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics (AEODO) residency programs, and an Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency program in partnership with NYU Langone Dental Medicine; College of Pharmacy, offering a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) and Dual Accelerated Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Sciences in Pharmaceutical Sciences (PharmD-MSPS); College of Nursing, offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN), Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner (DNPFNP) and Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia (DNPNA); College of Graduate Studies offering a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences (MSPS), and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MBS); and College of Medicine offering a Doctor of Medicine (MD). More than 9,000 Roseman graduates are caring for patients, conducting research, and engaged in public health and policy in Nevada, Utah, and across the country. Roseman University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. www.roseman.edu

