ClairFi Technologies Appoints Akbar Jaffer as Fractional CMO to Lead Next Phase of its Strategic Growth

ClairFi Technologies Company Logo

Experienced FinTech Marketing Executive to Strengthen Brand Positioning and Accelerate Market Expansion for its B2B and B2C offering

With this leadership addition, ClairFi continues to build the foundation for a scalable, technology-enabled wealth platform designed for sophisticated investors seeking tax-optimized asset allocation.” — Sreenivasa Seelam, founder & CEO of ClairFi Technologies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClairFi, a modern tax-optimized investment platform serving high-income individuals and households and financial services professional such as CPAs, RIAs, law firms, benefits providers, insurance agencies, and financial Advisors, today announced the appointment of Akbar Jaffer as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer for the company.Akbar Jaffer brings decades of experience working with financial services organizations, with deep expertise in strategic positioning, category creation, CRM strategy, and growth leadership. As creator of the Marketing Quality Assurance framework, Jaffer has advised companies on building scalable marketing and sales infrastructures, refining go-to-market strategies, and developing differentiated market narratives.ClairFi offers Clair360 which is redefining personal wealth growth for sophisticated investors and families seeking to optimize advanced tax strategies, access highly curated tax-advantaged alternative investments, and preserve and grow generational wealth with intention. As tax complexity increases and traditional advisory models struggle to keep pace, ClairFi is building an integrated wealth platform where tax strategy, alternative investments, and long-term wealth architecture operate in coordinated alignment.ClairFi also offers ClairAlpha which is a full-service alternative investment and tax-strategy operations platform designed for CPA firms, RIAs, law firms, insurance agencies, and financial advisor seeking to deliver sophisticated, tax-advantaged investment solutions to their clients.In his role as Fractional CMO, Jaffer will focus on strengthening ClairFi’s brand positioning, accelerating go-to-market execution, and elevating the company’s visibility as a trusted platform for tax-intelligent wealth growth.“In an evolving financial environment, clarity, strategy, and disciplined execution matter more than ever,” said Sreenivasa Seelam, founder & CEO of ClairFi. “Akbar’s experience in financial services marketing and strategic growth will play a key role in expanding our reach and deepening our impact.With this leadership addition, ClairFi continues to build the foundation for a scalable, technology-enabled wealth platform designed for sophisticated investors seeking tax-optimized asset allocation."“ClairFi is addressing a critical need in today’s wealth landscape,” said Akbar Jaffer. “High-income individuals are increasingly looking beyond traditional portfolio management. They want coordinated tax strategy, curated alternative investments, and a long-term wealth management solution designed for generational impact. I’m excited to help position ClairFi as the infrastructure platform that delivers on that vision.”ClairFi’s leadership views this appointment as a pivotal step in the company’s next phase of growth.About ClairFi TechnologiesClairFi is a tax-intelligent wealth growth platform designed for high-income individuals and households, as well as financial services professionals such as CPAs, RIAs, law firms, benefits providers, insurance agencies, and financial Advisors.The company provides advanced tax strategy alignment, access to curated alternative investments, and coordinated wealth building platform to support long-term, generational financial growth. For more information, visit https://www.clairfi.com TrademarksClairFi, Clair360, ClairAlpha, are registered trademark of ClairFi Technologies. All other trademarked names or terms used in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.