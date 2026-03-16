Child Safety Network Appoints Don Coram as President of CSN Colorado; Opens Rocky Mountain Office

Former Colorado State Senator Don Coram Don Coram - statesman, rancher, school-bus safety advocate, recipient of Childd Safety Network’s Man of the Year Award. He is pictured with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser an CSN National Founder Ward Leber Don and Ward are standing behind BusGates as the newest addition to CSN SafeRide

CSN appoints former Colorado State Senator Don Coram as President of CSN Colorado, names him to the board, and opens Rocky Mountain regional office.

Don Coram has long championed children’s safety. His Colorado leadership will accelerate student‑transportation improvements and strengthen CSN’s national child‑protection efforts.” — Ward E. Leber, CSN Founder & CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child Safety Network ( CSN ), a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting children and advancing public‑safety initiatives, announced today the appointment of former Colorado State Senator Don Coram as President of Child Safety Network Colorado and the opening of a Rocky Mountain regional office to expand CSN’s advocacy and research across Colorado and the western United States. In addition to leading CSN Colorado, Coram will serve as Senior Advisor to CSN’s National Board of Directors.Coram represented southwest Colorado in the Colorado House of Representatives (2011–2017) and the Colorado State Senate (2017–2023). He earned a reputation as a pragmatic, solutions‑oriented lawmaker with strong bipartisan credentials and a sustained focus on rural communities, Native American partnerships, economic development, and public safety. Although a Republican, Coram often notes that the “R” reflects his commitment to "Rural Colorado" and the communities he serves. A rancher, former horse trainer, miner and working cowboy, he brings hands‑on practical perspective on economic and community needs for CSN future.Coram’s work was first recognized by CSN when he was honored with as CSN Man of the Year in 2019 when he began partnered with the organization to tackle school‑transportation safety in Colorado. He convened experts from the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration to assess vulnerabilities and strengthen safety practices for school buses statewide. Those efforts promoted improved training standards and the adoption of advanced safety technologies that are now available to Colorado’s 178 school districts.Coram’s leadership will advance CSN’s regional SafeRide efforts and contribute to the development and expansion of CSN’s national SafeRide initiative—a program focused on enhanced driver training, evidence‑based practices, and modern safety technologies for school transportation. As Senior Advisor to the National Board, he will also help guide CSN’s broader national programs to protect children and strengthen public‑safety infrastructure.About Child Safety Network:Child Safety Network (CSN) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation, including anti-trafficking, while helping parents raise safer, healthier children and youth in an increasingly complex world. CSN’s national advisory structure includes more than twenty of the nation’s leading subject matter experts who provide guidance across disciplines that support the organization’s mission to protect children and strengthen families. For nearly four decades, Child Safety Network has launched groundbreaking public safety initiatives and national campaigns that have been adopted or carried forward by corporations, nonprofit organizations, and government partners.Among the organization’s historic accomplishments are: The invention of the Child Safety Information Pack, which allows parents to store critical records such as fingerprints, photographs, immunization records, DNA samples, and other vital identification information for use in emergencies.• Three of the largest national child safety campaigns ever conducted in the United States, each serving more than 30 million parents with free safety education and prevention resources.• Eleven consecutive National School Bus Safety Month resolutions, adopted unanimously by all 100 members of the United States Senate. The bipartisan initiative began with Senators John Thune and Jay Rockefeller and has been carried forward most prominently for nearly a decade by Senator Deb Fischer, with strong bipartisan support including Senator Gary Peters and other leaders committed to improving transportation safety for America’s students.Each school day, nearly 25 million students ride approximately 500,000 school buses in the United States. Child Safety Network has collaborated with industry leaders and technology innovators to develop a comprehensive technology and training framework designed to dramatically improve school transportation safety called CSN SafeRide which alsao included the invention of the first parental notification system to inform parents about their student's travel from and to school.These initiatives focus on integrating advanced safety technologies with improved training methods that can be implemented in school districts nationwide. CSN’s research and development work suggests that widespread adoption of these programs could reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities by more than 50 percent, while saving school districts, states, and the nation billions of dollars in preventable losses and safety-related costs.Through continued collaboration with policymakers, educators, safety experts, and technology partners, Child Safety Network works to develop scalable solutions capable of improving safety outcomes for children and youth across the United States.For more information about Child Safety Network, visit:

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