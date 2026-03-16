Broadway Comes to Fawn Lake on Sunday, April 26, 2026

Cree, Ethan, Dwayne

Prepare for a lively afternoon matinée of music, energy, and unforgettable tunes as Performing Arts at Fawn Lake (PAFL) presents Broadway Hits and Showtunes.

We've pledged to our members that our 2026 events program would have excitement and broader appeal to everyone, and here's proof of that. We are really proud to bring this to Fawn Lake."” — Jim Silk, PAFL President

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This remarkable concert will showcase some of the most beloved songs ever performed on the Broadway stage. Attendees will be transported through some of Broadway’s most legendary moments. From soaring ballads to upbeat favorites, the program celebrates the magic, emotion, and excitement that make musical theater so enduring.

Featured performers for this special concert are Soprano Cree Carrico, Broadway Actor Dwayne Clark, and Music Director Ethan Smith-Cohen. These musicians are coming together at Fawn Lake to present a unique, one-of-a-kind performance that is not to be missed.

Soprano Cree Carrico is “a notably versatile performer” and “sensational actress” who is continuously praised by critics for her “crystal clarity at the center of every note” making it “hard to watch anyone else when she’s on stage.” As a lead interpreter of 20th and 21st century works, Carrico collaborates closely with a number of composers and librettists and performs in many premières of contemporary pieces, including but not limited to the world premieres of Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s Proving Up with Opera Omaha and The Miller Theater in New York, as Rosemary Kennedy in David T. Little and Royce Vavrek’s JFK at Fort Worth Opera, with subsequent performances with Montreal Opera, and as a soloist in Blake Allen’s Insomnia at Carnegie Hall. Cree received her BM from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and her MM from the Manhattan School of Music. And when she's not onstage, she can be found making fitness fun for everyone at her online business, ButtaBeeFitness.

Dwayne Clark is a veteran Broadway performer, director, music director, educator, and motivational speaker with a distinguished career in theatre and the performing arts. Most recently, he appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award–nominated musical Shucked, performing the role of Grandpa in the original Broadway production. Clark has appeared in numerous Broadway productions including Paradise Square, The Color Purple, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, In the Heights, Tarzan, Urinetown, Rent, and Smokey Joe’s Café. A versatile performer known for his dynamic stage presence, he has built a career that bridges Broadway, opera, concert performance, and arts education. In addition to his Broadway work, Clark performed the role of Sportin’ Life in Porgy and Bess with the New York City Opera in 2000 and again in 2002. Through this production, he traveled internationally, performing the celebrated role for audiences around the world and bringing one of George Gershwin’s most iconic characters to life across the globe. Beyond performing, Clark is deeply committed to arts education and mentorship. He has directed and music directed numerous children’s productions at Vanguard Theater, where he works closely with young performers, helping them develop confidence, discipline, and a strong artistic foundation through musical theatre. Clark is also a writer and creative developer. Alongside his wife, he created and wrote A Portrait of Ray, a theatrical production celebrating the life and music of Ray Charles, which he is currently working to bring to the stage. In addition, he is the author of three children’s books, reflecting his passion for storytelling, mentorship, and inspiring young readers.

Ethan Smith-Cohen is a New York based music director. He’s well known in the cabaret circuit, with tons of shows at venues like 54 Below, Green Room 42 and Don’t Tell Mama’s. He’s also worked on a number of workshops for new shows, including Off-Broadway’s Unlock’d by Carner and Gregor which is set to have a regional run in Phoenix, Particle by Selda and Derek, which was a NAMT Finalist in 2025, Modern by Selda and Derek, set to have a regional run at Whitefish, MT, and Untitled by Benjamin Velez at La Jolla, CA. Previous New York credits include Pippin, Kinky Boots, R&H’s Cinderella, and A Christmas Carol. He is currently taking a short respite from rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar, which opens in May. Ethan graduated from Oberlin College with a degree in Biochemistry and Musical Studies.

Highlights include:

• Favorite songs from both classic and modern Broadway productions

• Talented performers bringing the spirit of the stage to Fawn Lake

A fun, uplifting afternoon for the entire community

Whether you’re a devoted Broadway enthusiast or simply enjoy great live music, it promises to be a delightful afternoon of entertainment to share with family, friends and neighbors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.