Cyber Defense Magazine Announces Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards 2026

Global InfoSec Awards Winners 2026 Gary Miliefsky On The Red Carpet

Winners of 14th Annual Coveted Information Security Awards announced today during RSAC Conference 2026

This year's winners represent the cutting edge of cyber defense...delivering tomorrow's cybersecurity solutions today” — Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), on its 14th anniversary, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine has spent the past six months scouring the globe and found over 3000 companies who manage, create, and offer the most respected information security products and services. CDM has named approximately 10% of these companies as well as key cybersecurity executives as winners of our coveted Global InfoSec Award for 2026 because of their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow's breach, today."As AI advances at breakneck speed, we're seeing a surge in cyber threats from ransomware, corporate executive targeted spoofing and identity attacks, cloud and IoT exploitation, deep phishing, and even cyber terrorism. Only the most forward-thinking cybersecurity innovations will give us a fighting chance," said Yan Ross, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.The list of winners is located here: https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ and we'll be continuously posting updates all week on our Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts."This year's winners represent the cutting edge of cyber defense. They're not just keeping up, they're staying ahead, delivering tomorrow's cybersecurity solutions today," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.CDM is working round the clock this week to promote these innovators and support the RSAC Conference 2026, where we are all showing our resilience. Cyber Defense TV will be running live streams 7x24 all week at https://www.cyberdefensetv.com/live and we'll be delivering our annual edition of the Cyber Defense Magazine RSAC Conference Special Edition consisting of some of the most prominent cyber security articles and awards in the industry. These online, mobile and monthly versions and are always freely available by signing up at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com Please join us at #RSAC RSAC Conference 2026, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we congratulate our winners.About CDM Global InfoSec Awards This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eleventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com About the JudgingThe judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for the best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

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