Global Cardiac Surgery Device Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2032, Led by Abbott – iData Research

Global cardiac surgery device market will grow from $21.1B in 2025 to $30.8B by 2032, driven by advances in imaging, transcatheter valves, and wider diagnosis.

Earlier diagnosis and less invasive procedures are enabling physicians to treat a larger patient population while improving clinical outcomes.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac surgery device market is projected to grow from $21.1 billion in 2025 to $30.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, according to a new market report by iData Research. Market growth is being supported by improved cardiac diagnostics, expanding diagnosis of structural heart disease, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive valve therapies.

Advancements in cardiac imaging technologies, particularly computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), are enabling earlier and more accurate identification of structural heart and valvular diseases. Historically, many patients were diagnosed only after symptoms appeared, but broader use of advanced imaging and routine cardiovascular evaluation is expanding the diagnosed patient population and increasing referrals for both surgical and transcatheter interventions.

Minimally invasive transcatheter procedures are also transforming the treatment landscape for structural heart disease. Therapies such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and transcatheter tricuspid valve repair (TTVr) allow physicians to treat patients without open-heart surgery, supporting wider adoption of catheter-based valve interventions and driving demand for cardiac surgery devices globally.

“Improved diagnostic capabilities and continued innovation in transcatheter valve therapies are expanding treatment options for patients with structural heart disease,” said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research.

North America remains the largest regional market for cardiac surgery devices, followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. While several segments in North America and Western Europe are approaching maturity, manufacturers are increasingly targeting growth opportunities in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Latin America as healthcare infrastructure and cardiovascular care access expand.

From a competitive standpoint, Abbott emerged as the leading competitor in the global cardiac surgery device market in 2025, supported by its broad structural heart portfolio. In August 2025, Abbott’s Navitor™ TAVI system received CE Mark approval for an expanded indication, while its TriClip® system received regulatory approval in Japan, strengthening the company’s presence in transcatheter valve interventions. Edwards Lifesciences ranked second globally, driven by continued leadership in structural heart technologies and FDA approval of its SAPIEN 3 TAVR platform for asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis. Medtronic ranked third, supported by its extensive portfolio of surgical and transcatheter heart valve technologies and continued innovation across cardiac surgery devices.

The 2026 Global Cardiac Surgery Device Market Report provides detailed analysis of market size, procedure volumes, units sold, pricing trends, competitive dynamics, and long-term forecasts through 2032.

For deeper insights into cardiovascular device markets, explore iData Research’s full report portfolio: https://idataresearch.com/cardiovascular-devices-market-reports/

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