Aspire Living & Learning to Open New Children's Behavioral Health Clinic in Connecticut, Expanding Access for Families

MARLBOROUGH, CT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut families searching for children's behavioral health support know the frustration well: months on a waitlist, months without answers, months watching a child struggle. Aspire Living & Learning is opening a new behavioral health clinic in Marlborough, Connecticut to help address that gap.On April 1, the nonprofit human services, behavioral health, and education organization will open a new children's behavioral health clinic at 5 South Main Street in Marlborough, expanding access to specialized, timely care for children of all abilities, including those who are neurodiverse, autistic, or navigating anxiety and behavioral challenges.The clinic offers psychological, educational, and psychoeducational evaluations; behavior assessments; and therapy, all under one roof, from a team with deep roots in Connecticut. The team brings particular depth of expertise in supporting neurodiverse children, including those with autism, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental differences. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services are planned for the future as we expand the clinic’s offerings.The need for this kind of specialized, accessible care has never been greater. Nearly 1 in 5 children in Connecticut has a mental, emotional, or behavioral health condition, according to the CDC, and the Connecticut Children's Behavioral Health Plan 2024 Annual Report found that provider shortages have left families waiting six months or longer for evaluations and care."When children cannot get care when they need it, the impact shows up everywhere in their lives," said Dr. Elizabeth Sellinger, chief of clinical and children's services at Aspire. "This clinic is about ensuring families and schools have access to thoughtful, timely support before challenges become harder to navigate."The clinic is led by Dr. Courtney Cotter, a licensed psychologist and doctoral-level Board Certified Behavior Analyst with nearly 20 years of experience, joined by Dr. Marlena Minkos, a licensed psychologist and Board Certified Behavior Analyst with more than 15 years of experience in Connecticut clinical and educational settings, and Chelsea Colonese, a school psychologist with nearly a decade of experience supporting students statewide."Every child deserves support that recognizes their strengths and differences," said Dr. Cotter. "Our role is to bring clinical expertise and practical strategies together so children, especially those who are neurodiverse, can make meaningful progress in real-world settings."With more than 20 years of experience working alongside Connecticut school districts , Aspire takes a whole-child approach, supporting children not just clinically but in the schools, homes, and communities where they grow.Aspire accepts Aetna, Carelon Behavioral (Anthem), Cigna, Optum/UBH, and Medicaid (HUSKY). Families using other insurers may inquire about out-of-network options. To learn more or begin the conversation, call 203-527-0083 or visit allinc.org/behavioral-health-services ###Aspire Living & Learning is a private, nonprofit human services, behavioral health, and education organization with a growing multi-state footprint. For more than 40 years, Aspire has evolved alongside the people it supports, expanding access to person-centered services and supports that help neurodiverse children and adults discover their passions, unlock their potential, and thrive in their communities. Learn more at www.allinc.org

