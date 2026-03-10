BSPRA Releases Hi-Line Community Engagement Report on the Empire Builder Corridor

Cover of BSPRA’s Hi-Line Community Engagement Report, prepared by Trillium Cooperative, summarizing community input collected in October–November 2025.

Hi-Line engagement report released as part of USDOT Build America Bureau RIA work with PNWER.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority (BSPRA) has released a public engagement report prepared by Trillium Cooperative, summarizing community input gathered in late 2025 from Montana’s Hi-Line communities served by the Amtrak Empire Builder.In a state defined by distance, winter, and long travel times, passenger rail is not a luxury; it is basic connectivity that helps keep communities viable.The report reflects recurring themes raised through meetings and a survey, including the importance of reliability, affordability, accessibility, and end-to-end connectivity for rural and Tribal communities. Participants also raised practical issues that shape whether passenger rail is usable for everyday trips, including station experience and last-mile transportation needs.This outreach was conducted as part of work supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau under the Regional Infrastructure Accelerator (RIA) program, in partnership with the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER). The full report is available on the BSPRA website under Newsroom.“Improving the Empire Builder matters for Montana, and it also strengthens the Big Sky North Coast Corridor because portions of our corridor share infrastructure with the Builder,” said Dave Strohmaier, Chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. “This stakeholder engagement work is part and parcel of our broader efforts, including our Federal-State Partnership work in Malta and our National Railroad Partnership work supporting major improvements near Havre.”“Hearing directly from Montanans is a critical component of delivering rail corridors that are built for the communities they serve,” said Bruce Agnew, Director of the PNWER Regional Infrastructure Accelerator. “This work, in partnership with BSPRA, advances our vision of high-performance rail and helps pave the way for strategic investments that improve passenger and freight mobility.”About the Big Sky Passenger Rail AuthorityThe Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is a multi-county regional transportation district working to restore long-distance passenger rail service across the Greater Northwest through the Big Sky North Coast Corridor. BSPRA partners with local governments, Tribal nations, freight rail partners and national stakeholders to advance a modern, connected passenger rail system. The Federal Railroad Administration selected BSPRA as project manager for the eight-state Big Sky North Coast Corridor. BSPRA’s work focuses on service restoration, corridor readiness and sustained federal and state partnership to strengthen long-distance passenger rail in the Northern Rockies and Greater Northwest. BSPRA is a real-world test of whether Corridor ID can move long-distance corridors from planning to implementation.About PNWERThe Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) is a public/private nonprofit economic development organization created by statute in 1991. Member jurisdictions include Alaska, Alberta, British Columbia, Idaho, Montana, Northwest Territories, Oregon, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Yukon. PNWER’s mission is to encourage greater cross-border cooperation, identify and promote models of success, and serve as a conduit for information exchange. PNWER’s Regional Infrastructure Accelerator (RIA) is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau and supports project delivery through technical assistance and identification of innovative financing solutions.

