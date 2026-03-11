UMUSIC HOSPITALITY & LIFESTYLE AND IMI GROUP UNVEIL UMUSIC BEACH CLUBS & LIFESTYLE

A New Era of Music-Led Beach Club Culture Begins with Global Expansion of O Beach and the Development of a Five-Star Concept

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In destinations where music, sunlight, and social ritual have long intersected, a new global platform is taking shape. UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle and IMI Group, the founders and owners of O Beach, have announced the formation of UMusic Beach Clubs & Lifestyle, a joint venture designed to expand O Beach’s existing footprint while developing a new five-star music-led beach club concept for future projects across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

Over the past decade, O Beach has become an international symbol of modern celebration. From redefining Ibiza’s daytime culture to reinterpreting the concept in Dubai through elevated, music-led hospitality, its flagship venues have created a cultural footprint that extends well beyond their physical locations. Both will continue to operate under the O Beach brand as part of the joint venture’s founding portfolio.

Through UMusic Beach Club & Lifestyle, UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle builds on that momentum to shape the next phase of global growth. The joint venture will develop and operate future destinations worldwide, expanding on O Beach’s success while introducing a new five-star, music-led beach club concept. With its first location under negotiation, the ambition is not simply expansion, but a thoughtful evolution of hospitality shaped by music and cultural connection.

At its core, UMusic Beach Club & Lifestyle positions music as the connective thread between place and people. Artist collaborations, live showcases, curated pop-up moments, and digital integrations will be seamlessly embedded into each destination, creating environments that transition effortlessly from day to night and resonate across global audiences.

Expansion will be approached selectively, with active exploration of opportunities across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. O Beach will bring the current operational leadership to the joint venture, ensuring consistency as the platform enters new markets.

“This is about creating spaces where music doesn’t just soundtrack the experience, but shapes it,” said Robert Lavia, CEO of UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle. “Travel, hospitality, and music have always been deeply linked. UMusic Beach Clubs & Lifestyle allows us to bring those elements together in a way that feels natural, global, and culturally relevant.”

For Maxi Johal, Chairman of IMI Group, the partnership represents both continuity and progression. “O Beach has always been about a feeling — about how a place makes you want to stay, connect and return,” he said. “This joint venture gives us the opportunity to take that feeling to new destinations around the world, while staying true to the DNA that has defined O Beach from the very beginning.”

As global audiences increasingly seek experiences that seamlessly blend music, travel, and lifestyle, UMusic Beach Clubs & Lifestyle is built to be at that crossroads. More than just a destination or fleeting moment, it is a long-term platform designed to evolve with culture, expand into new markets, and move effortlessly with the communities it serves.

About UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle

UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle (UMHL), developed in partnership with Universal Music Group, is an innovative hospitality and lifestyle company with UMusic Hotels at the heart of its portfolio. UMusic Hotels reimagine traditional hospitality by blending immersive guest experiences, live entertainment, and cultural storytelling in destinations around the world. Beyond hotels, UMHL extends into UMusic Shop, branded residences, and immersive experiences, creating a global ecosystem where music and hospitality intersect. By integrating entertainment, creativity, and community at every touchpoint, UMHL fosters meaningful connections and drives positive social and economic impact in the places it calls home.

About IMI Group and O Beach

IMI Group is a private hospitality and lifestyle investment group and the sole owner and founder of O Beach. With flagship venues in Ibiza and Dubai, O Beach is internationally recognised for shaping contemporary daylife through music-led hospitality experiences. IMI Group continues to expand its global presence through strategic partnerships and destination-focused concepts.

