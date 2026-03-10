Responsible AI at Scale: Sarah Bird on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri

CAIO Connect Podcast Sarah Bird, Chief Product Officer of Responsible AI at Microsoft

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Sarah Bird tells Sanjay Puri why responsible AI, strong evaluation systems, and governance are key to building trustworthy AI.

The most successful AI strategies are the ones designed with safety, fairness, and transparency from the start.” — Sarah Bird

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is evolving at extraordinary speed, but alongside innovation comes the critical responsibility of building systems that are safe, fair, and trustworthy. In a recent episode of the CAIO Connect Podcast , host Sanjay Puri sat down with Sarah Bird , Chief Product Officer of Responsible AI at Microsoft, to discuss how organizations can build AI that people trust. The conversation explored Bird’s unique career journey, the growing importance of responsible AI frameworks, and why evaluation and governance will shape the next generation of AI systems.From Hardware Engineering to Responsible AISarah Bird’s career journey is an unusual and fascinating one. At just 19, she began working on processor design for the Xbox 360, diving deep into the complexities of hardware engineering. That early experience gave her a powerful foundation in systems thinking—understanding how large, complex systems operate and anticipating how they might fail.Over time, that same mindset naturally extended into the world of artificial intelligence. As AI systems became more sophisticated, Bird recognized that the challenges surrounding them were not purely technical—they also involved human impact, ethics, and accountability. Her role at Microsoft now focuses on ensuring that AI technologies are developed responsibly, with safeguards that address fairness, bias, safety, and transparency.Building Responsible AI Before It Was MainstreamDuring the conversation with Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast, Bird reflected on founding Microsoft’s FATE (Fairness, Accountability, Transparency, and Ethics) research group in 2017. At the time, responsible AI was far from a mainstream topic in the technology industry.Convincing organizations to invest resources into ethical AI practices was not always easy. However, Microsoft’s leadership recognized early on that responsible AI would become essential for the long-term adoption and credibility of artificial intelligence systems.Today, what began as a research initiative has grown into a comprehensive framework that integrates responsible AI practices across product development, governance, and engineering teams. Bird’s work demonstrates that responsible AI cannot be treated as an afterthought—it must be embedded into the entire lifecycle of AI development.The Power—and Risks—of Open AI InnovationAnother key topic in Bird’s discussion with CAIO Connect Podcast host Sanjay Puri was the role of open innovation in the AI ecosystem. Bird has long been involved in open-source initiatives and believes that open collaboration plays a crucial role in advancing research and innovation.However, she also emphasized that openness must be balanced with caution. As frontier AI models become more powerful, releasing them publicly without careful consideration can introduce risks, including misuse, misinformation, or unintended consequences.Organizations therefore need to weigh the benefits of open access against potential societal impacts. Responsible decision-making about how and when to share powerful technologies will be an important challenge for the AI community moving forward.Why AI Evaluation Will Define the Next DecadeOne of the most compelling insights Bird shared on the podcast with Sanjay Puri is that AI evaluation may become the most important technical challenge in the coming decade.Traditional software development relies heavily on deterministic outputs—systems that produce predictable results. Generative AI, however, produces probabilistic responses that are much harder to measure and verify.As a result, organizations are now focusing more heavily on building evaluation systems that test model performance, accuracy, and reliability. Bird predicts that future software workflows may increasingly revolve around designing evaluation frameworks rather than writing code from scratch.Building Trust for the Future of AIAs AI systems become more integrated into everyday life, trust will become the defining factor that determines their long-term success. Bird emphasized that responsible AI requires collaboration across disciplines, including engineering, policy, ethics, and social sciences.Her team at Microsoft includes experts from diverse backgrounds—engineers, researchers, linguists, and policy specialists—working together to address the complex challenges posed by modern AI technologies.The conversation between Sarah Bird and Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast highlights a powerful truth: the future of AI will not be defined solely by technological breakthroughs but by the systems we build to ensure those technologies are safe, fair, and worthy of public trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.