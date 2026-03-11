DiabetesSisters Presents Peer Support Strategies for Type 1 Diabetes Screening at ATTD 2026 (Poster #286)

Poster highlights how healthcare expertise and lived screening experience together can help individuals move from awareness to action.

RALEIGH, AL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiabetesSisters will present new insights on peer support and Type 1 diabetes screening engagement at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2026 Conference, March 11–14, 2026, in Barcelona and online.The organization will present Poster #286, titled “From Awareness to Action: Peer Support Strategies to Advance Type 1 Diabetes Screening.” Presenters include Donna Rice, Chief Clinical Officer, and Michele Polz, CEO of DiabetesSisters.The work explores how peer-powered, evidence-informed support can help individuals move beyond awareness of Type 1 diabetes risk toward screening and earlier identification.Insights come from community workshops led by healthcare experts together with individuals who have lived experience with Type 1 diabetes screening, combining clinical expertise with real-world perspectives to help participants understand screening options and discuss next steps. This research was sponsored by Sanofi.“We are learning that awareness alone is not enough,” said Donna Rice, Chief Clinical Officer of DiabetesSisters. “When clinical expertise is combined with lived screening experience, individuals gain both the information and confidence needed to consider screening.”The sessions were open and inclusive, welcoming people living with diabetes, family members, caregivers, and members of the general public interested in learning about Type 1 diabetes screening and risk.Through its national programs and partnerships with healthcare organizations, research groups, and community stakeholders, DiabetesSisters works to improve engagement, confidence, and health outcomes through structured peer support and education.Evidence from DiabetesSisters programming in 2024 demonstrates the potential impact of peer-supported engagement:90% of participants reported feeling convinced to make behavioral changes88% reported feeling confident they could make those changesDiabetesSisters will also host an upcoming webinar featuring Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, titled “Reimagining Diabetes Support at Scale,” which will explore the growing evidence behind peer-powered support models and their role in improving engagement and health outcomes.ATTD attendees and those interested in Type 1 diabetes screening are invited to connect with the DiabetesSisters team during ATTD 2026.Register for the upcoming webinar:Learn more at www.diabetessisters.org

