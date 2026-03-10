Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern Coming March 13 to I-295 North at The Pawtuxet River Bridge in Warwick

Starting Friday night, March 13, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift all travel lanes to the left on I-295 North on the Pawtuxet River Bridge, just after Exit 1A (Route 113) in Warwick. All nearby on and off-ramps will remain open.

The shift will create a work zone to begin rehabilitation of the bridge. A similar lane shift for an adjacent bridge carrying southbound traffic will occur in mid-April.

Work at these bridges is included in a multi-bridge project that will address a total of six bridges along this section of I-295 in Warwick. RIDOT also will demolish and replace two bridges carrying I-295 over Bald Hill Road (Route 2) and two bridges over West Natick Road using accelerated bridge construction methods. Those replacements will take place in spring and summer 2027.

All these bridges were built in the late 1960s. They carry 48,000 vehicles per day. The entire $76.6 million project will be done in summer 2028.

The rehabilitation of the Pawtuxet River Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.