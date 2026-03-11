IPT Hotels at Sea Polo Team Officially Advances to April 3rd USPA Masters Cup Arena Polo Money Tournament Finals

Photo Courtesy of the International Polo Tour® Photo Credit: Courtesy of International Polo Tour®

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend, the International Polo Tour (IPT) Hotels at Sea polo team took new steps towards a legendary first, becoming finalists for the upcoming USPA Masters Cup Arena Polo Money Tournament Finals set for April 3rd at 6pm. The event will mark the first USPA affiliated professional arena money tournament in Florida since the gladiators games, marking a historic evening that the IPT Hotels at Sea is an official sponsor of.Scoring 18 goals the IPT Hotels at Sea Team fought valiantly, putting their teamwork and strength at the forefront to move to the next stage. Team Captain Tareq Salahi scored 5 goals (4 standard, 1 penalty), while MVP Hardy Pemberton scored 6 goals and Marcos Bignoli another 6 (with two being double pointers). Against a fan filled stadium, the squad celebrated their victory, remaining undefeated across several matches.“The stage is set for an incredible final, and we’re ready to give the fans a championship match they’ll never forget,” said Salahi.With eyes set on winning the prestigious USPA Masters Cup title and trophy, the IPT’s attendance is a game-changer for the Sunshine State. Previously, Florida’s only professional arena polo money tournament was the iconic ‘Gladiator Games’ at the former International Polo Club, now known as the National Polo Center. The April 3rd game will signify the tournament’s power as well as uplift the IPT’s role in Florida’s polo culture as it gets closer to the opening of the IPT full time professional arena Stadium in 2030.Salahi added, “We are committed to empowering the sport of polo, growing its audience while fighting for its rich history. We are absolutely honored to be part of the finals in this USPA Tournament!"The IPT’s Florida legacy only continues to become further established, as the team completes initial planning stages for a highly-anticipated Arena Polo Stadium slated for 2030.To learn more about the International Polo Tour, visit:About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to elevating the sport of polo through elite competition, international cultural exchange, luxury experiences, tourism initiatives, diplomacy, and philanthropic programs.IPT connects athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through the shared power of sport. As part of its continued expansion, the organization plans to open one of the most technologically advanced indoor polo stadiums in South Florida by 2030, creating a new global destination for the sport while generating tourism, economic development, and charitable impact.Organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, luxury suites, or partnership opportunities with the IPT Stadium initiative are encouraged to contact the International Polo Tour for additional information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.