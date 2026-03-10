Jena Zangs on the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri: Building Responsible AI Strategy in Higher Education

CAIO Connect Podcast Jena Zangs, Chief AI and Data Officer at the University of St. Thomas

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Jenna Zangs shares how universities can adopt AI responsibly—prioritizing students, data strategy, governance, and innovation.

AI strategy shouldn’t be driven by hype—it should be grounded in the mission and values of the institution.” — Jena Zangs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a special Women’s Day edition of the CAIO Connect Podcast , host Sanjay Puri welcomed Jena Zangs , Chief AI and Data Officer at the University of St. Thomas, for a thoughtful conversation about leadership, innovation, and the future of artificial intelligence in higher education. With more than 15 years of experience in data science and AI, Zangs also serves as the Minnesota Ambassador for Women in AI, advocating for ethical, human-centered technology. During the episode of the CAIO Connect Podcast, Zangs shared insights into her unconventional career journey, the challenges of implementing AI responsibly in universities, and why the future of AI depends as much on trust and governance as it does on technology.From Alumni Relations to AI LeadershipOne of the most compelling moments on the CAIO Connect Podcast came when Jena Zangs described her unconventional path into AI leadership. Early in her career at the University of St. Thomas, she was working in alumni relations, organizing homecoming events and reunions—far from the world of artificial intelligence. However, everything changed when she discovered coding after completing her undergraduate degree.Driven by curiosity, Zangs returned to the same institution to pursue a master’s degree in data science. Teaching herself programming and experimenting with coding projects opened a new professional pathway. Soon, she transitioned into the university’s advancement systems team, where she began integrating data analytics, machine learning, and eventually AI into institutional operations. Speaking with Sanjay Puri on the podcast, Zangs emphasized a powerful lesson for aspiring leaders: take risks, embrace uncertainty, and never let the fear of failure prevent you from exploring new opportunities.Grounding AI Strategy in Institutional MissionThroughout the conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast, Jena Zangs stressed that successful AI adoption must always align with an organization’s mission. In higher education, that mission begins with students.According to Zangs, students are the university’s most important stakeholders, and every AI investment must ultimately support their learning journey and career readiness. This includes preparing them for an AI-driven workforce through internships, AI-enabled coursework, and innovative academic programs. At the University of St. Thomas, initiatives such as “Reimagining the Major” are evaluating academic disciplines to ensure graduates develop the competencies needed in an evolving technological landscape.Zangs also explained to Sanjay Puri on the podcast that AI strategy must balance speed with responsibility. Rather than rushing to deploy every new technology, institutions should define clear ROI metrics—such as student outcomes, workforce readiness, and institutional efficiency—before implementing AI solutions.Collaboration and Infrastructure for AI TransformationAnother key theme highlighted by Jena Zangs on the podcast was the importance of leadership collaboration. At the University of St. Thomas, the partnership between the CIO and the Chief Data and AI Officer ensures that innovation and infrastructure evolve together.While the CIO focuses on system scalability, operational stability, and change management, Zangs concentrates on building the university’s AI capabilities and data strategy. This collaboration enables the institution to innovate without disrupting its complex operational environment.Zangs also described how the university has built a centralized data lakehouse architecture, placing data at the center of its AI ecosystem. This structure allows the university to remain tool-agnostic, experimenting with multiple AI models and platforms without becoming dependent on any single vendor.Innovation in Action: Chatbots, AI Agents, and Vibe CodingDuring her discussion with Sanjay Puri on the CAIO Connect Podcast, Jena Zangs also highlighted several innovative initiatives underway at the University of St. Thomas. One notable example is TommyBot, an internally developed chatbot built using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). Because the university already had extensive data infrastructure in place, building the chatbot internally proved more cost-effective than purchasing a commercial solution.Zangs also discussed early experiments with agentic AI, particularly within the university’s Salesforce environment. These AI agents help connect students with internships, support alumni engagement, and streamline administrative tasks.Another emerging trend she finds exciting is vibe coding—the ability for individuals to build applications quickly using AI-assisted development tools. While this democratizes innovation, Zangs noted on this podcast that organizations must remain vigilant about governance, security, and data privacy.The Future of Jobs and Education in the AI EraAs the conversation with Sanjay Puri turned to the broader societal impact of AI, Jena Zangs offered an optimistic perspective. She compared today’s AI revolution to the introduction of scientific calculators in classrooms decades ago. While the tools changed how people worked, they also created opportunities for deeper learning and new forms of innovation.Similarly, Zangs believes AI will transform—not eliminate—jobs. Education, she explained, must evolve to emphasize curiosity, adaptability, and critical thinking. Universities play a crucial role in preparing students to collaborate with AI technologies while maintaining the human creativity that drives innovation.Ultimately, Zangs concluded on the CAIO Connect Podcast that the most successful AI strategies are not the fastest but the most trusted. By investing in strong data foundations, governance frameworks, and collaborative leadership, organizations can ensure that AI delivers meaningful, long-term impact.

