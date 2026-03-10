AMBIR will be a sponsor for Nextech Edge 2026 user conference in Orlando, Fl

AMBIR Digital Scanning Solutions

AMBIR will showcase it's compatible scanners and digital capture solutions that work with the Nextech EMR system

WOOD DALE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMBIR is excited to be exhibiting and sponsoring the Nextech Edge 2026 user conference in Orlando. The event is being held at the Signia by Hilton, Orlando Bonnet Creek March 12 – 14th.

About the Event

EDGE is more than a user conference, it’s a chance to reimagine what’s possible for you, your business, and your future. Sharpen your skills and expand your expertise with content designed for every role and level. Walk away with practical knowledge you can put into action immediately.

• 130+ breakout sessions

• Deep-dive pre-conference workshops

• Product support station for real-time solutions

AMBIR for Nextech

AMBIR Scanners are compatible with Nextech software by leveraging our industry standard TWAIN drivers. In addition to our general document scanners, we provide insurance card scanners and ID scanners, barcode scanners and signature pads that help automate critical workflows in your facility or practice.

Workflows include patient registration, billing setup and new patient onboarding. AMBIR Scanners for Nextech are the highest quality with lower total cost of ownership.

About AMBIR

AMBIR is a manufacturer of digital capture solutions for businesses and consumers. Headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded over 25 years ago on the premise of creating the highest quality hardware backed by hands-on support. AMBIR provides a variety of document and card scanners, eSignature pads and barcode scanners for various industries including healthcare, financial services, legal and more. We are known for being a hands-on organization who supports its clients with an internal team of dedicated professionals who know their clients by name. AMBIR is considered a market leading solution in the healthcare space due to it’s wide selection of products that integrate with leading EMR/EHR systems.

