Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank Join CSG.BIO, Growing a Global Platform for Fertility, Family Building, and Preservation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanabusa IVF announces that on March 5th, 2026, Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank have been acquired by CSG.BIO, a global life sciences and healthcare platform with capabilities across fertility, reproductive health, biologic preservation, and family-building services.Based in San Diego, California, Hanabusa IVF has built its reputation on individualized fertility care, including its distinctive approach to mini-IVF and lower-stimulation treatments. Asian Egg Bank has become a leading resource for intended parents and fertility clinics seeking access to Asian donor eggs. Together, the two organizations bring to CSG.BIO a strong reproductive care and donor egg platform with growing national and international relevance.The acquisition complements CSG.BIO’s existing specialty IVF practice, Stamford, Connecticut-based New England Fertility Institute, and transforms CSG.BIO into a global leader in reproductive medicine with state-of-the-art clinics strategically located by major domestic and international gateways on each coast. In building a partnership between Hanabusa IVF and New England Fertility Institute, this next chapter supports a broader long-term vision: expanding access to personalized fertility care, building internationally connected surrogacy and third-party reproduction services, and continuing to grow their specialized mini-IVF offering within CSG.BIO’s large global network.For Asian Egg Bank, the strategic fit is equally significant. By joining CSG.BIO, Asian Egg Bank becomes part of a broader biomedical and preservation platform that already includes organizations such as CryoChoice, AlphaCord, and CellSave within the group. This alignment creates meaningful synergy across reproductive services, biologic storage, and family-building support, while strengthening the infrastructure behind future growth.“Joining CSG.BIO gives us the opportunity to build on what makes Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank so distinctive while gaining the strength of a broader global platform,” said Peter Fuzesi, CEO of Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank. “We see strong alignment between our mission and CSG.BIO’s capabilities across fertility, preservation, and family-building services. This next step allows us to continue advancing personalized care in San Diego while expanding what we can offer patients, intended parents, and partners around the world.”“We are thrilled to welcome Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank into the CSG.BIO family,” said Sarah Al-Hajali, CEO of CSG.BIO. “Hanabusa IVF has built an exceptional reputation for thoughtful, patient-centered fertility care, and Asian Egg Bank adds an important and highly specialized donor egg platform to our growing organization. Together, these additions strengthen our vision for the future of reproductive medicine, family building, and biologic preservation, and we are excited for what lies ahead.”Hanabusa IVF and Asian Egg Bank were advised on the transaction by Provident Healthcare Partners, whose guidance helped bring the transaction to completion. Corbel Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes creatively tailored structured debt or equity investments in lower-market businesses and partners with management to create value, provided financing in support of the transaction.Hanabusa IVF, based in San Diego, California, is a fertility practice known for its individualized approach to reproductive care, including mini-IVF and other personalized treatment strategies designed to support a wide range of patient needs.Asian Egg Bank is a donor egg bank focused on helping intended parents and fertility clinics access Asian donor options through a specialized, globally minded model of care and collaboration.CSG.BIO is a global life sciences and healthcare platform focused on fertility, reproductive health, stem cell preservation, regenerative medicine, and family-building services.

