Author and Podcaster Amy Lynn Honored as 2025 Podcaster of the Year

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Lynn , an accomplished author and voice-over artist with a 25 year career in media, has been officially named the 2025 Podcaster of the Year. The prestigious recognition was announced by the Social Bliss Business Awards , honoring Amy Lynn’s significant contributions to technology broadcasting and digital literacy through her primary podcast, Faith and Tech Bytes with Amy Lynn The award recognizes Amy Lynn’s success in bringing decades of media experience to the podcasting landscape. By merging technical expertise with a faith based perspective, her show provides listeners with practical security advice and ethical reflection on modern technology. This approach has established the podcast as a resource for those navigating the intersection of personal values and digital safety in an increasingly complex online world. These byte sized episodes frequently cover critical consumer protection topics, including network security, phishing awareness, and identity theft prevention, translating technical industry standards into accessible language. By addressing these topics, Amy Lynn provides a necessary bridge for users who feel overwhelmed by the rapid pace of digital change, offering them a sense of agency and protection.In addition to her solo work, Amy Lynn co-hosts a technology crime focused podcast alongside Detective Derrick Stevens. Operating under her professional broadcast moniker of "The Geek," she balances the investigative approach of her co-host to tackle real world digital threats. This partnership represents a unique intersection of technical knowledge and law enforcement insight, offering a multidimensional look at digital safety. Their collaborative work brings "investigative grit" to the tech world, bridging the gap between complex technical concepts and everyday consumer safety via cybersecurity education. By breaking down high stakes digital threats into actionable advice, the program provides essential tools to help protect the public from the evolving risks of the digital era. The podcast series focuses on the human element of technology, examining how social engineering and digital fraud impact everyone world-wide.Beyond the microphone, Amy Lynn is a professional voice-over actress whose work spans national commercials, audiobooks, and video games. Her career in the booth has been defined by a commitment to high fidelity storytelling, a skill that translates directly into the immersive nature of her podcasting projects. Based in Akron, OH, she leverages her professional background in digital publishing and cybersecurity awareness to ensure critical information regarding digital safety is accessible to a broad audience.The 2025 Social Bliss Business Awards recognize excellence among creators. For Amy Lynn, this win highlights a career defining year of growth and digital advocacy, acknowledging the professional standards she has maintained as a veteran broadcaster. This recognition serves as a milestone for the Akron media community, showcasing the potential for regional creators to influence national conversations on technology and ethics. Her work continues to focus on the intersection of technology, storytelling, and community protection.Listen to the latest episodes of 'Faith and Tech Bytes' and 'The Geek and the Detective' on all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.About Amy Lynn: Amy Lynn is an Akron based author, voice-over actress, and podcaster. With over 25 years of experience in media and digital publishing, she provides expert insights into cybersecurity, faith, and technology through her professional broadcast work. Her mission is to demystify the digital world for everyday users, combining her technical background with her skills as a narrator to advocate for a safer, more transparent internet.

