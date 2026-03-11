United Planet Partners with Centre for Global Citizenship Studies to Offer College Credit for Global Quests

Marine Conservation Wildlife Conservation Global Health Global Citizenship

United Planet volunteers and interns can now earn transferable college credit through new online courses with the Centre for Global Citizenship Studies.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet , a leader in international experiential learning, today announced a strategic partnership with the Centre for Global Citizenship Studies (CGCS), a higher educational institution based in the United Kingdom.This collaboration will enable United Planet Quest volunteers and interns, both travel and virtual, to earn college credit by adding online courses to their immersive global experiences.The partnership addresses the growing demand for academically recognized experiential learning, allowing participants to deepen their understanding of critical global issues while gaining valuable academic credentials.Through CGCS, Quest participants can now enroll in specialized online courses that translate their hands-on service into transferable college credit.Course offerings, designed to complement United Planet’s diverse programs, include:• Marine Conservation: Focusing on the protection of marine ecosystems, biodiversity, and the strategic importance of Marine Protected Areas.• Wildlife Conservation: Exploring the preservation of endangered species, habitat restoration, and the complexities of human wildlife coexistence.• Global Health: Delving into public health priorities, infectious disease, nutrition, and community health promotion strategies.• Global Citizenship: Examining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, climate change, human rights, and fostering intercultural competence.These courses provide transferable university credits in the United States (via Hartwick College, US school of record), an Ofqual-regulated Level 3 Diploma in International Volunteering and UCAS points in the UK, and ECTS credits in Europe. The flexible, asynchronous online modules are designed to integrate seamlessly with participants’ United Planet Quest schedules.Michael Lee, a representative from the Centre for Global Citizenship Studies, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration:“We’re thrilled to partner with United Planet, one of the most established and respected names in meaningful, impactful international travel and service. It’s a collaboration we at CGCS have wanted to build for years, and we’re excited to finally make it official. This partnership will make it far easier and more affordable for students to translate part or all of their experience into transcripted college credit, supported by a clear learning journey and assessed outcomes across conservation, global citizenship, and purpose driven impact.”Michael Steinberg, a member of United Planet’s Board of Directors, added:"As a member of the United Planet’s Board of Directors I was delighted to have played a role in the development of our new partnership with the Centre for Global Citizenship Studies. CGCS has developed a group of exciting courses that students volunteering around the world can enroll in for transfer credit in wildlife conservation, marine conservation, global health and medical perspectives, and social impact and community engagement. I am pleased that student volunteers who join our volunteer programs at United Planet will now have a chance to get credit for their efforts abroad and broaden their volunteer experience by doing so. There’s a particular kind of energy that comes with welcoming a new British partner into our work — it’s not just ‘another collaborator,’ it’s a whole new voice, a new rhythm, and a fresh set of instincts joining the mix. I am looking forward to the development of United Planet’s relationship with the Centre."This partnership underscores United Planet’s commitment to fostering global citizens and providing transformative experiences that are both impactful and academically enriching. It offers a unique opportunity for volunteers to gain formal recognition for their dedication to addressing critical global challenges.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a nonprofit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Founded in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive service learning, international experiential learning, and internship programs in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns address critical global issues, including education, health, and environmental sustainability—while developing leadership skills and building meaningful cross cultural connections.

