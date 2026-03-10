Congress Candidate Anna Wilding, Los Angeles Wins Endorsement from America's mainstream Progressive Democratic Club Club

Anna Wilding Candidate Congress Federal 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anna Wilding Wins Endorsement from Progressive Democrats Club, One of America’s Oldest and Most Active Progressive OrganizationsLOS ANGELES — Democratic congressional candidate Anna Wilding has secured the endorsement of the Progressive Democrats Club , one of the oldest, most active, and most diverse progressive political organizations in the United States, marking a significant boost of momentum in the race for California’s 32nd Congressional District. The district is one of the biggest in Los Angeles and extends from Malibu to Simi Valley, Los Angeles, to North Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, San Fernando Valley.Wilding is challenging 30-year incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman, and her campaign recently made waves after she successfully blocked Sherman’s endorsement in the first round of party consideration, signaling growing demand among Democratic voters for new leadership in the district.The endorsement positions Wilding as a leading candidate in the race ahead of the June 2026 primary under California’s top-two election system.Wilding’s campaign has been gaining attention for combining progressive priorities with a focus on practical economic solutions. She has signed both the U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge and the Equal Rights Amendment pledge, making her the first candidate in the race to commit to congressional term limits and constitutional equality protections.“Anna’s strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people,” said Philip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits. “America needs a Congress served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”According to Pew Research, 87 percent of Americans support congressional term limits.Wilding said the endorsement reflects growing support from voters who want new leadership focused on real solutions for the district.“This campaign is about results,” Wilding said. “That means being pragmatic when economic stability and fiscal responsibility are required, and progressive when fundamental rights and constitutional equality must be protected.”“I am moderate when moderation is required, and progressive when it is called for,” Wilding added. “I come from real world lived experience, not academic theory.”Wilding, who has lived and worked in the United States for more than three decades, brings a background outside government that includes founding companies, leading a nonprofit, creating award-winning films and serving as a White House correspondent and presidential news photographer.“I built my career from the ground up,” Wilding said. “I understand firsthand the pressures families and small business owners face. In Congress I will fight for housing people can afford, real wildfire recovery, economic opportunity and constitutional equality.”Her campaign priorities include lowering housing costs, accelerating wildfire recovery, strengthening economic opportunity, protecting constitutional rights and advancing clean energy innovation while maintaining economic competitiveness.Wilding has also pledged support for full recognition of the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution.“The Equal Rights Amendment affirms a simple principle,” Wilding said. “Equality under the law must be guaranteed for every American.”The endorsement from the Progressive Democrats Club underscores Wilding’s growing coalition across the district as the race intensifies ahead of the June 2026 primary.California’s primary election operates under a top-two system, meaning the two candidates receiving the most votes advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.Wilding said she is continuing to meet with residents, community leaders and organizations across the district.“This district deserves leadership that shows up, listens and delivers,” Wilding said. “That’s the campaign we are building.”Anna Wilding is an award-winning film director and producer, technology entrepreneur with a successful tech exit in the 1990s, nonprofit founder, and internationally recognized photographer and media personality. She has served as a Senior White House Correspondent across multiple administrations, placing her in the room during consequential moments of national leadership. As a small business owner, she built a company that reached number one in its category on Amazon, bringing real-world experience in entrepreneurship, media, and public service to her work.Americans and Residents interested in learning more, volunteering, attending upcoming events or supporting the campaign can visit:

