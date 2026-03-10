Onil Gunawardana's 5Ps of Product Framework Helps AI Product Teams Move From Pilot to Production

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise teams that get the fundamentals right are pulling ahead in the AI race. McKinsey's 2025 AI survey found that organizations reporting significant financial returns from AI were twice as likely to have redesigned end-to-end workflows before selecting their technology stack. According to Onil Gunawardana 's 5Ps of Product , that sequencing — strategy first, tools second — is exactly what separates AI initiatives that reach production from those that stall at proof of concept.The 5Ps of Product framework is built around five pillars: Problem, Persona, Product, Platform, and Promotion. It gives product teams a structured path to align on the foundational questions before building: Which problem are we solving? For whom? How will we know if it worked? When those answers are in place, AI becomes a powerful accelerant — amplifying well-defined strategy at speed."The teams that succeed with AI are the ones that agree on what success looks like before they start building," said Gunawardana. "Once that alignment is in place, AI makes everything move faster."The opportunity is significant. Companies are investing heavily in AI, and the teams with strong product foundations are capturing disproportionate returns. MIT's State of AI in Business 2025 report and Gartner research both confirm that disciplined product thinking is the differentiator for organizations that move AI from pilot to production. The 5Ps of Product framework provides the structure to get there — positioning AI as a delivery accelerant built on top of clear problem definition, persona development, and prioritization.Gunawardana has led enterprise product teams at Google, Snowflake, eBay, and LiveRamp, contributing to products that generated more than $2 billion in incremental revenue. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and engineering degrees from Stanford University and Yale University. He is also the co-founder of Inspire, a nonprofit that has reached more than 300,000 students.More information about the 5Ps of Product framework is available at: 5psofproduct.com.ABOUT 5Ps OF PRODUCT5Ps of Product is a product management framework and content platform created by Onil Gunawardana. It provides models, templates, and examples that help product teams align strategy with execution and make clearer decisions as products scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.