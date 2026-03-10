Napa Valley StreamFest Unveils 2026 Programming Slate, Mariska Hargitay to Receive Icon Award

Photo Credit: John Russo

Jonathan Scott, Becky Robinson, Adam Rose Among Festival Honorees; ‘Casa Grande,’ ‘If These Walls Could Rock,’ ‘Too Romantic’ Set for Premieres and Screenings

We’ve rejected the traditional model of scattered venues and endless waitlists, and centered the program on one curated stage. When you aren't sprinting between screenings, you’re actually engaged.” — Co-Founder, Fearon DeWeese

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa Valley StreamFest today announced its official 2026 programming lineup and honorees. Kicking off its second year April 23-26, 2026, StreamFest blends everything from indie films and series to viral TikToks and podcasts into one weekend binge set in California’s world-renowned wine country.

Centering its programming at the Uptown Theater in Downtown Napa, the festival offers a daily slate of screenings, panel discussions, and special events designed for industry tastemakers and streaming aficionados alike to decode the shifting media landscape while the region’s premier wineries pour their finest varietals and NA alternatives. StreamFest Signature Events will celebrate the best of Napa ranging from a high-energy party with guest bartender Maksim Chmerkovskiy to an elite tribute dinner and a scenic farewell culinary experience at Shadybrook Estate.

Emmy, Golden Globe, and PGA Award-winning actress, producer, and director Mariska Hargitay will receive the festival’s annual Icon Award, honoring her record-breaking career and unwavering advocacy. Hargitay’s 27-year portrayal of Olivia Benson on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ has made her the longest-running female lead in primetime drama history.

In 2025, Hargitay launched her production company, Mighty Entertainment, debuting with the critically acclaimed documentary My Mom Jayne, an intimate exploration of the life and legacy of her mother, Jayne Mansfield. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film earned Best First Documentary Feature at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards and Producer of Documentary at the Producers Guild Awards, was named a New York Times Critics Pick, and continues to be praised for its emotional depth and candor. With My Mom Jayne and her ongoing activism through the Joyful Heart Foundation, Hargitay continues to expand her legacy in the industry as a multifaceted actor, filmmaker, producer, advocate and storyteller.

The schedule also will present awards to Property Brother Jonathan Scott, who will receive the festival’s Social Impact Award and Becky Robinson (‘Untitled Housewife’) who will receive the Make’m Laugh Award. Thora Birch (‘The Chronology of Water’), Jesse Garcia (‘Flamin' Hot’), Adam Rose (Actor/Director), and Luke Tennie (‘Shrinking,’ ‘The Pitt’) will also be celebrated at the festival’s Breakthrough Artist Panel and Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA Foundation and moderated by Rochelle Rose.

In further programming, this year’s StreamFest will host the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ ‘Casa Grande,’ from director Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz and Ali Afshar's ESX Entertainment. The drama, executive produced by Lauren Swickard and starring John Pyper-Ferguson and Madison Lawlor, follows a land war ignited by a prodigal daughter’s return to her family’s ranch. Also highlighted on the festival’s film and TV slate is an appearance from Heart’s Nancy Wilson for a screening of the documentary ‘If These Walls Could Rock’ from ‘directors Tyler Measom and Craig Williams, and the west coast premiere of new series ‘Too Romantic’ from Bachelor nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Madhouse Films and director/writer/producer Talia Light Rake’s Heavy Shovel Productions.

“Returning for our second year, StreamFest is about more than screenings - it’s about community,” says Co-Founder Juliana Folk. “As an actress and writer myself, I know how vital it is to feel supported and seen by the festivals you attend. With an artist-first lens and constant commitment to our non-profit mission, we’ve curated a slate that focuses on visionary female storytellers. Through partnerships with the Alliance of Women Directors (AWD) and Script Anatomy, we are creating a dedicated space for filmmakers to thrive.”

Co-Founder Fearon DeWeese says, “The industry doesn't need another festival where high-level networking is sacrificed to logistical chaos. We’ve rejected the traditional model of scattered venues and endless waitlists, and centered the entire program on one curated stage. When you aren't sprinting between screenings, you’re actually engaged - fostering connections, making deals and being truly present.” DeWesse continues, “This year at the festival, we are so excited to celebrate Mariska Hargitay’s unparalleled ability to bring both fierce strength and profound vulnerability to her work that has made her an industry legend, making her the definitive choice for this year’s Icon Award.”

Additional highlights of the 2026 lineup include the return of The Hollywood Reporter’s "Awards Chatter" podcast for a live conversation between Scott Feinberg and Mariska Hargitay, a "Females in Focus" shorts block presented by the Alliance of Women Directors, and special events at iconic Napa venues including the Napa Valley Car Club, Shadybrook Estate Winery, Wine Girl Napa, and Rotation by Feast It Forward.

New this year, the festival has partnered with wellness expert Dr. Jenelle Kim to introduce the SABU Wellness Experience. She will be leading a panel, ‘Redefining Burnout in the Streaming Era,’ which will be followed by a restorative Sound Bath, led by Sound Sanctuary, and the StreamFest signature dance party and sing-a-long. The hope is to have attendees leave Napa not just with new connections, but with a renewed sense of well-being.

For the full schedule, talent updates, and to purchase passes, visit https://www.napavalleystreamfest.com.

This programming announcement follows the inaugural festival last year which honored Jason Segel and Diane Warren, premiered Jay Duplass’ ‘The Baltimorons’ to the West Coast, hosted an exclusive taping of The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, and more.

StreamFest 2026

