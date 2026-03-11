Sunspear Energy Named Hawai'i's EnergySage Installer of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

EnergySage Hawaii Installer of the Year

Winning EnergySage Installer of the Year again is an incredible honor, reflecting the dedication of our employees, our commitment to quality installations, and the trust our customers place in us.” — Jeff Kaemmerlen, CEO

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunspear Energy , one of Hawai‘i’s leading residential and commercial solar and energy storage providers, is proud to announce that it has been named EnergySage Installer of the Year for 2026, marking the company’s second consecutive year receiving this prestigious industry recognition.The award follows Sunspear’s selection as EnergySage Installer of the Year for Hawai‘i in 2025, honoring the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality solar and battery storage solutions with exceptional customer service.Presented annually by EnergySage, the nation’s leading online marketplace for clean home energy solutions, the Installer of the Year awards recognize top-performing solar companies across the United States based on customer satisfaction, industry expertise, and commitment to transparency and consumer protection.“Winning EnergySage Installer of the Year two years in a row is an incredible honor for our team,” said Jeff Kaemmerlen, Founder and CEO of Sunspear Energy. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, our commitment to quality installations, and the trust our customers place in us. Our mission has always been to help Hawai‘i homeowners and businesses transition to reliable, affordable clean energy, and this award reinforces the impact of that work.”Since its founding in 2017, Sunspear Energy has grown into one of Hawai‘i’s most trusted solar and storage companies, providing full-service system design, installation, financing, and long-term service for homeowners and businesses across the islands. The company’s projects emphasize premium technology, thoughtful system design, and long-term reliability tailored to Hawai‘i’s unique energy environment.EnergySage’s Installer of the Year program recognizes companies that consistently exceed industry standards while delivering outstanding experiences for homeowners exploring solar and home energy solutions. Among more than 500 contractors in the EnergySage network, winners are selected for demonstrating exceptional performance, transparency, and customer satisfaction.“As demand for clean energy continues to grow, homeowners need trusted partners who can guide them through the transition to solar,” Kaemmerlen added. “At Sunspear, we’re proud to be that partner, and are proud to help Hawai‘i families and businesses achieve energy independence while supporting the state’s renewable energy future.”About Sunspear EnergySunspear Energy is a Hawai‘i-based solar and battery storage company providing turnkey renewable energy solutions for residential, commercial, nonprofit, and public-sector clients. Since 2017, the company has helped hundreds of customers reduce energy costs and increase energy resilience through expertly designed solar and storage systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.