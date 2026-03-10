Hazelwood School District Earns 2026 Dr. Rance Thomas Excellence in Community Partnership Award

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hazelwood School District has been named the 2026 recipient of the Dr. Rance Thomas Excellence in Community Partnership Award by St. Louis Community College–Florissant Valley, a distinguished honor recognizing organizations that embody the spirit of service and collaboration championed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Presented annually during the campus’s MLK Celebration, the award recognizes one external partner whose work advances Dr. King’s mission while strengthening students' and the broader community's educational experience. First awarded in 2018 in honor of the late Dr. Rance Thomas, a beloved community leader who worked closely with North County Churches United for Racial Harmony and Justice, the recognition is considered a significant distinction. Only one organization is selected each year.HSD was chosen for its exceptional growth in partnership with STLCC–Florissant Valley, particularly over the past two years. The district has expanded dual credit and dual enrollment opportunities, including Central High’s Friday Academy, strengthened the Hazelwood East Early College program, and now represents 46% of the STEM Academy’s enrollment. District leaders and staff have remained deeply engaged through initiatives such as Mindset Mondays, increased dual credit participation across all high schools, and continued collaboration within Career and Technical Education programs and advisory boards. MJ Smith-Butler's dedicated presence in supporting students in the early college space has further strengthened the partnership.Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart expressed gratitude for the recognition:“We are deeply honored to receive the Dr. Rance Thomas Excellence in Community Partnership Award. This recognition affirms the hard work of our students, staff, and parents who are committed to expanding opportunities and strengthening our community. Hazelwood School District values our collaboration with STLCC–Florissant Valley, and this award inspires us to continue building pathways that empower our scholars and uplift the community.”The award was presented during the MLK Celebration last month in the Florissant Valley campus theatre.This recognition reflects Hazelwood School District’s ongoing commitment to service, partnership, and empowering scholars—living out the belief that, as Dr. King reminded us, greatness is found in serving others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.