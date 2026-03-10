Prime Minister of Jamaica - The Most Honourable Dr. Andrew Holness to receive AFUWI Legacy Award at 29th Annual Gala

The Legacy Continues’ Gala celebrates leaders whose vision and service help shape the future of our community and region.” — Dr. Cyrus McCalla, Chair, AFUWI

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies AFUWI ) will honor The Most Honourable Dr. Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, with the Legacy Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, at its 29th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Awards Gala on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 538 Park Avenue at 63rd Street in New York City. The event will begin at 6:00 PM.The annual gala unites leaders from business, academia, public service, and philanthropy to support scholarships that increase access to higher education for outstanding Caribbean students at The University of the West Indies (UWI). Proceeds from the event fund AFUWI scholarships, helping talented students from across the Caribbean turn academic potential into university degrees and, ultimately, into productivity and development.Prime Minister Holness is being recognized for his leadership and ongoing commitment to education, economic resilience, and regional collaboration as fundamental pillars of Jamaica’s national development. His recognition reflects AFUWI’s tradition of honoring leaders whose work significantly advances the Caribbean and its global diaspora.“‘The Legacy Continues’ Gala celebrates leaders whose vision and service help shape the future of our community and region,” said Dr. Cyrus McCalla, Chairman of AFUWI. “Through their leadership—and the generosity of those who support this event—we can open doors of opportunity for talented but financially disadvantaged Caribbean students whose aspirations for higher education deserve every chance to flourish.”The evening will honor a distinguished group of leaders whose accomplishments and service to community and country serve as a strong example for the next generation—especially the students of The University of the West Indies—highlighting the transformative power of education and leadership. Each honoree embodies the core principle AFUWI represents: when talent is supported by opportunity, the impact can change communities, nations, and even generations.Anthony and Gregory Belinfanti, a father-and-son duo, will receive the Pathfinder Award for Generational Impact in Education, acknowledging their combined dedication to enhancing educational opportunities across generations. Anthony is a retired educator, while Gregory Belinfanti is the President of One Equity Partners, a middle-market private equity firm.The Pelican Award—a UWI alumni peer award—will be presented to Dr. Kevon Rhiney, PhD, whose scholarship and leadership exemplify the transformative power of Caribbean higher education.Two distinguished leaders in academic medicine and institutional governance will also be honored. Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, MD, MBA, President of Howard University, will receive the Caribbean Luminary Award, recognizing his notable career and visionary leadership in higher education and healthcare. Dr. Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP, President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, will be awarded the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Institutional Impact, applauding his exceptional contributions to academic medicine and institutional development.Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President at Charter Communications, will receive the Vice Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Public Service and Community Impact, recognizing her commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunities.Looking toward global leadership and innovation, Jacky Wright, recipient of honorary doctorates from the University of Bath and Aston University, will receive the Phoenix Award for Global Digital Leadership in recognition of her influential work in global technology transformation.The distinguished Honoree Class of 2026 also includes Dr. A. Norman Sabga, LLD (Hon.) UWI, Executive Chairman of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies from the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago. He will receive the Chancellor’s Award and the Corporate Award for Excellence in Global Business Leadership, recognizing his visionary leadership and the value-driven enterprise he has built.“‘The Legacy Continues’ is more than just a theme,” noted AFUWI Executive Director Ann-Marie Grant. “It is a declaration that investing in education today helps secure the Caribbean’s leadership, innovation, and resilience for future generations.”For information on tickets, tables, and sponsorships, visit www.afuwi.org or contact Ann-Marie Grant via email at amgrant@afuwi.org or by phone at 212-759-9345 or 917-863-2392.About AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) advances the mission of The University of the West Indies by cultivating philanthropic support from the United States.For over 77 years, The University of the West Indies has played a key role in Caribbean development, shaping leaders in hospitality, government, business, medicine, agriculture, science, and the arts. In the past 10 years, AFUWI has awarded more than 700 scholarships and mobilized over $8.5 million in resources, helping talented Caribbean students pursue higher education and supporting the region’s growth and resilience.Media ContactAmerican Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI)Ann-Marie GrantEmail: amgrant@afuwi.orgPhone: 917-863-2392Website: www.afuwi.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.