HELL ‘N BLAZES BREWING COMPANY WINS BEST MEDIUM BREWERY IN FLORIDA FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW!

PLUS TWO GOLD MEDALS AND FOUR SILVER MEDALS AT THE 2026 BEST FLORIDA BEER COMPETITION!

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company has once again been named Best Medium Brewery in Florida and awarded two gold medals and four silver medals at the 2026 Best Florida Beer competition.

The Best Florida Beer Professional Championship is an AHA and BJCP sanctioned professional beer, mead, and cider competition sponsored by Best Florida Beer. This is the most prestigious professional beer competition in the state of Florida.

• To promote Florida’s commercial breweries, their brewers and the excellent craft beer.

• To provide a focal point to advertise Florida’s craft-brewed beers.

• To encourage brewing of outstanding beer in the State of Florida.

• To feature the medal winner’s craft-brewed beer at the Brewer’s Ball.

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company was awarded a Gold Medal for Georgia Bound - Fruited Wheat Beer, a Gold Medal for Hurricane Repellant - Floridaweisse, a Silver Medal for Huggins Hefeweizen - German Wheat, a Silver Medal for Big Buck Brown - English-Style Brown Ale, a Silver Medal for Back to Basics - Baltic Porter and a Silver Medal for Charlie's Gnarly Barley - English Barley Wine.

“I am extremely proud of our entire team, but especially so of our Brewmaster, Todd Furbeck,” said Don DiFrisco, President & Owner of Hell ‘n Blazes. “Todd’s and the entire team’s dedication to the craft is reflected in not only these six medals but in being named: 2026’s Best Medium Brewery in Florida for the second year in a row!” Don continued.

“These medals are public validation of our slogans; Beer is Love and how we are Creating Community through Great Craft Beer, Great Food and Great Times!” said Don DiFrisco. “We continually strive as a team to motivate our loyal followers to visit us again and again! Each visit is a chance to experience something new and great!”

Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company is a fine craft brewery and a full-service fresh, gastro pub restaurant featuring a full bar that focuses on craft cocktails, located in Historic Downtown Melbourne, Florida.

Hell ‘n Blazes features a large public Tap Room, Game Room, Outdoor Patio with Stage and the private Vault Room. The latter three are available for private party events. Located in a fully renovated 125+ year old historic building, Hell ‘n Blazes Brewing Company has the “vibe”. 1002 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, Florida 32901. www.HellnBlazesBrewing.com

