Neuro-Innovators Appoints Veteran Regulatory Strategist Ken Phelps to Advisory Board

PITTSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neuro-Innovators, Inc. , a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies designed to enhance neuroplasticity, today announced the appointment of Ken Phelps, founder of Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, to its Advisory Board. Phelps is widely recognized as a thought leader in regulatory strategy and drug development.“I’m excited to join Neuro-Innovators at a pivotal time in its growth,” said Phelps. “The company’s approach of combining and repurposing existing drugs to improve recovery after stroke is thoughtful, pragmatic, and focused on patient impact. I look forward to supporting the team as they advance their programs.”Phelps brings more than four decades of experience in pharmaceutical development, regulatory strategy, and product lifecycle management, with deep expertise in the FDA’s 505(b)(2) approval pathway. He founded Camargo Pharmaceutical Services in 2003 after more than 30 years in the health sciences and pharmaceutical industry.Established with a focus on helping companies develop differentiated products through the 505(b)(2) pathway, Camargo led more 505(b)(2) submissions and FDA meetings than any other team in the industry, becoming synonymous with successful 505(b)(2) development strategies. Premier Research acquired Camargo in 2021.Prior to Camargo, Phelps held leadership roles at Duramed Pharmaceuticals and at Merrell National Laboratories, which later became Merrell Dow and then Aventis. His responsibilities included quality assurance, quality control, processing technology, project management, regulatory affairs, and clinical and medical affairs. During his time at Merrell, he conducted international work in Milan, Italy, and led improvements across multinational manufacturing and R&D operations.His career began at the Eppley Center for Research in Cancer, where he conducted drug metabolism and characterization studies and established laboratory and manufacturing operations for sterile blood collection products.About Neuro-Innovators, Inc.Neuro-Innovators is a first-in-class, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing compound therapies that engage multiple mechanisms of neuroplasticity to support recovery following stroke, brain injury, and other neurological conditions. The company’s mission is to improve functional outcomes for patients while reducing the long-term personal and societal burden of neurological disability.For more information, visit https://neuro-innovators.com Media Contact:

