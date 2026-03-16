ADLINK Unveils Next-Gen Edge AI Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA IGX Thor to Accelerate Physical AI

Next-Gen Edge AI Platforms for Physical AI

ADLINK Technology, Inc. (TWSE:6166)

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADLINK Technology Inc. (Stock Code: 6166), a global leader in edge computing, announced its next-generation Edge AI platforms, the DLAP-IGX Series, featuring NVIDIA IGX T7000. ADLINK sees strong potential for the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform to drive the next generation of safe, high-performance AI at the edge—particularly in industrial robotics and the humanoid market. Compared with NVIDIA IGX Orin, NVIDIA IGX Thor offers up to 8× higher AI compute on iGPUs, 2.5× higher AI compute on dGPUs, and 2× better connectivity with 4× greater efficiency, enabling the seamless operation of large language models (LLMs) and vision language models (VLMs) at the edge.

Headlined by the industrial-grade DLAP-IGX Series and the compact DLAP-700 Series, ADLINK provides comprehensive solutions powered by NVIDIA IGX Thor and NVIDIA Jetson Thor. These platforms deliver the massive compute and functional safety required for the most demanding "Physical AI" applications, including medical imaging, humanoid robotics, and autonomous systems.

DLAP-IGX Series: Enterprise-Grade AI with Functional Safety

The ADLINK DLAP-IGX is a high-performance industrial Edge AI platform designed for environments where real-time reasoning and rigorous safety standards are non-negotiable. It features a unique architecture that combines an integrated NVIDIA Blackwell GPU with an optional discrete GPU for unmatched processing power.

● Extreme AI Performance: Embedded with NVIDIA IGX T7000 up to 4,293 TFLOPS (FP4-Sparse) with NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell for multi-model generative AI workloads.

● High-Bandwidth Networking: Integrated NVIDIA ConnectX-7 SmartNIC supporting dual 200GbE QSFP28 ports for high-fidelity sensor data ingestion.

● Functional Safety & Reliability: Includes a dedicated Functional Safety Island on the SoC, a Safety MCU on the carrier board, and a Board Management Controller (BMC) for enterprise-grade remote monitoring.

● Expansion & I/O: Equipped with PCIe Gen5 (x8, x16) slots and high-speed USB 3.2 connectivity to support complex peripheral ecosystems.

DLAP-701 : Jetson Thor Edge AI Platform

A general-purpose platform designed for concept-proven and high-bandwidth memory usage applications, such as medical image analysis. The DLAP-701 Series brings NVIDIA Blackwell-level performance to a compact form factor.

● Next-Gen Performance: Powered by NVIDIA Jetson T5000 or NVIDIA Jetson T4000, offering up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance.

● Advanced Processing: Features a 14-core ARM Neoverse-V3AE CPU and up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory to handle multi-model generative AI workloads.

● Industrial Connectivity: Includes 2x GbE LAN and 1x QSFP (supporting 4x 25GbE) for seamless edge integration.

● Rugged Design: Compact footprint (211 mm x 194 mm x 94 mm) capable of operating in temperatures ranging from -10°C to 35°C.

DLAP-711: Compact Power for Humanoid Robotics

Designed specifically for Humanoid Robots, Vision Sensing Systems (VSS), and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), the DLAP-711 Series brings high-level performance to a compact form factor.

● Next-Gen Performance: Powered by NVIDIA Jetson T5000 or NVIDIA Jetson T4000, offering up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance.

● Advanced Processing: Features a 14-core ARM Neoverse-V3AE CPU and up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory to handle multi-model generative AI workloads.

● Industrial Connectivity: Includes 4x GbE LAN, 2x 100M LAN, and 1x QSFP (supporting 4x 25GbE) for seamless edge integration.

● Rugged Design: Compact footprint (224 mm x 124 mm x 85 mm) capable of operating in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 65°C.

Accelerating the Transition to Physical AI

ADLINK provides the hardware foundation for the next wave of industrial automation. These platforms support the full NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite , including NVIDIA Isaac and NVIDIA Holoscan, ensuring developers have a unified, long-lifecycle environment for deploying mission-critical AI.

"By positioning Edge AI platforms powered by NVIDIA IGX Thor and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at the forefront of our lineup, we are addressing the urgent need for safe, high-performance computing in industrial and medical sectors," said Ethan Chen, the General Manager of the Embedded Computing Platform Business Unit at ADLINK. "The combination of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and ADLINK's rugged engineering enables our customers to deploy Physical AI in environments where it was previously difficult."

We look forward to deepening our collaboration with NVIDIA to bring advanced edge AI innovations to life and empower the next wave of intelligent systems in robotics and the humanoid market.

For more information, please visit ADLINK product pages: https://www.adlinktech.com/products/deep_learning_accelerator_platform_and_server/inference_platform/dlap-701?lang=en

https://www.adlinktech.com/products/deep_learning_accelerator_platform_and_server/inference_platform/dlap-igx?lang=en



About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 6166) is a global leader in embedded and edge computing, accelerating edge AI empowerment—driving intelligence at the edge. ADLINK designs and manufactures edge hardware and software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing. From medical PCs in intensive care units to autonomous driving solutions, over 1,600 global customers trust ADLINK for mission-critical success.

With 31 years of innovation, ADLINK offers a broad portfolio of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products—including computer-on-modules, industrial motherboards, edge servers, and AI platforms—engineered for industrial-grade reliability and long lifecycle support. ADLINK also provides design and manufacturing services tailored to customer requirements.

ADLINK collaborates with Intel, NVIDIA, MediaTek, Ampere, and AUO, and has actively contributed to 20+ global consortiums, including the ROS 2 Technical Steering Committee and the Autoware Foundation.

Learn more at www.adlinktech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.***

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